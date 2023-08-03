Bollywood Roundup: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rani Mukerji, Manuj Sharma, and more…

- Advertisement -

Ayushmann: Was huge risk to play someone who dresses up as girl & cause confusion

Mumbai– Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is all set to reprise his role of Pooja in ‘Dream Girl 2’, agrees to the fact that it was a huge risk to play someone who dresses up as a girl and causes confusion.

Ayushmann is happy with the response the trailer has got since its release. He promises the film will be a laugh riot.

Talking about the same Ayushmann shared: ” ‘Dream Girl’ was a blockbuster. So, the sequel had to match the expectations of the first film. I’m thrilled that people are finding Dream Girl 2’s trailer to be a laugh riot.”

“I’m happy that it is making people feel that they will be supremely entertained when they see the film on the big screen.

” ‘Dream Girl 2’ is a film for everyone to enjoy, in fact laugh and fall off your seats. We promise that people are going to have an experience that is unique. I’m relieved that people are liking how I’m playing Pooja in the film! It was a huge risk to play someone who dresses up as a girl and cause all the confusion,” he added.

The actor said it is rewarding to see how he is being appreciated for his avatar of Pooja.

“I’m really happy that people are loving this avatar of mine. It is hugely rewarding. Making someone laugh is the toughest job, but I am sure this film will leave the audience in splits.”

‘Dream Girl 2’ is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa.

The film is a spiritual sequel to the 2019 film ‘Dream Girl’. It also stars Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa.

It tells the story of Karam, a small-town boy from Mathura, is struggling every day to pay his father’s debt, who has borrowed money from nearly everyone on the planet. On the other hand, he is deeply in love with Pari, whose father has kept the conditions to marry her. To make ends meet, Karam dons as Pooja, which creates wild chaos and a comedy of errors.

Rani Mukerji to conduct masterclass on her journey at IFFM

Mumbai– Actress Rani Mukerji will be conducting an exclusive masterclass on her illustrious journey in cinema at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

The special event will take place a day ahead of the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, on August 10.

Rani in a statement said: “I’m honoured to have been invited to the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. As an actor, I have been fortunate enough to receive incredible love from people in Australia and I’m looking forward to sharing my journey in Indian cinema through a masterclass that I have been invited to conduct.”

“I think it will be a beautiful experience to connect with my fans and cinephiles during this event. I’m ready to delve into some of the most memorable characters from my filmography and try to peel off layers of emotions and nostalgia attached to those characters and scenes,” she added.

The actress said: “I’m humbled that the film festival feels such roles and films have had an everlasting impact in the history of Indian cinema and that they should be discussed with audiences, fans and media in Australia.”

Over the years, Rani has made an incredible impact on the Indian film industry and has emerged as one of the most revered and beloved actors of modern-day cinema.

From her debut in the late 90s to her recent works, Rani has consistently amazed audiences with her impeccable performances and path-breaking roles.

Rani will be in conversation with a live audience comprising of fans and cinephiles. This intimate discussion will delve into some of her most iconic roles and films, providing attendees with valuable insights into her craft and experiences as an actor.

From her early breakthroughs in acclaimed films like ‘Raja Ke Aayegi Baraat’ and ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hain’ to her captivating performances in ‘Saathiya’, ‘Yuva’, ‘Hum Tum’, ‘Black’, ‘No One Killed Jessica’, ‘Mardaani’, and ‘Hichki’, Rani’s career boasts a plethora of remarkable cinematic achievements.

The masterclass will be held at the prestigious Immigration Museum in Melbourne, selected as a fitting tribute to Rani’s latest film ‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’.

In the film, she brilliantly portrayed the character of an Indian immigrant mother, challenging the Norwegian foster care system and legal machinery after losing custody of her children.

This poignant film has not only resonated with audiences but also earned Rani a Best Actress nomination for the prestigious awards at IFFM 2023, scheduled for August 1.

Manuj on working with Rajkummar in ‘Guns…’: Added extra layer of excitement

New Delhi– Known for his works in ‘Phone Bhoot’, ‘Vikram Vedha’, ‘Lootcase’, among others, actor Manuj Sharma is all set to enthrall audiences with his charisma with Rajkummar Rao in upcoming crime-thriller series ‘Guns & Gulaabs’.

The show created and directed by Raj & DK, promises to be a delightful amalgamation of romance and crime thriller, capturing the essence of classic Bollywood action movies from the nostalgic nineties. Having honed his craft over the years, Manuj’s portrayal of his character in the series promises to be a standout highlight.

Talking about his experience of working on the show, Manuj said: “Being a part of ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ in Raj & DK’s directorial has been an incredible experience. Their creative vision and storytelling skills have provided a fantastic platform for me to showcase my talent.”

On his experience of working alongside Rajkummar, Manuj said: “It added an extra layer of excitement to the series. I’m truly thrilled for the audience to see what we have crafted together in this show, and I’m really waiting to see their response.”

‘Guns & Gulaabs’ is a captivating narrative of ‘firsts’, set in the early ’90s in the unpredictable and precarious town called Gulaabganj. The series is an ode to Bollywood in the nineties, bringing back the charms of the decade. The genre-blending series intertwines romance, comedy, action, pulp, thrill, and twists, with young adult themes.

Created by the ingenious duo Raj & DK, ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ bears their original comedy signature throughout.

The series boasts a dynamic cast, including Rajkummar, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, T.J. Bhanu, Gulshan Devaiah and the late Satish Kaushik who is seen in a career-defining performance.

Against the backdrop of comedic power struggles and revenge plots, the series blends genres as it follows a lovestruck mechanic, a reluctant heir to a ruling gang and an honest officer-turned-agent-of-chaos. Adding to this, a trio of schoolmates experience the sweet innocence that comes with growing up in a small town, replete with heartbreaks, betrayal, and a world of firsts.

It will premiere on August 18 on Netflix.

Adah Sharma on ‘Commando’ Prem: We were two kids on set with unlimited adrenaline

New Delhi– From goofy antics to deep admiration for each other as artists, action thriller series ‘Commando’ actors Prem and Adah Sharma share a great bond. Adah has opened up about their friendship, and fun they had on sets, and how they bonded over dogs and sheeps. Talking about their bond, Adah said, “Prem is a fun, kind guy who loves animals. That already broke the ice there. Because where we were shooting in the mountains, we met new dogs and sheep everyday, and it was almost a competition who got more portrait photos of dogs on their phone.” Adah, who has received appreciation for her performance as the lead in ‘The Kerala Story’, further said she used to forget that it was Prem’s first show. “He knew everything from his lines, to camera angles, shot breakdown, he’s been an assistant director before and after working with him I’m guessing, he would have been the best chief assistant a director could have. Prem chooses to be the best at everything he does,” she said. The 31-year-actress said she enjoyed working with Prem, because he doesn’t succumb to mediocrity. “He is excellent with action, acting and as a human being also! With Prem, though we met the first time on ‘Commando’ it somehow felt like in school when you wait to go only so that you can do ‘Masti’ with your friend. We conspired with sheep, spoke to imaginary people, we were two kids on set with unlimited adrenaline, willing to practice for however long it took to get something right,” added Adah. The upcoming series is touted to bring forth the tale of valour, patriotism, high-octane action and the journey of the titular character. Torn between a nefarious plan and a bio-war, Commando Prem devises an extraction mission to protect his nation and his brother Commando. Will he be able to succeed? The action-thriller will also see Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Shreya Singh Chaudhry, Amit Sial, Mukesh Chhabra and Ishteyak Khan in pivotal roles. Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd and directed and created by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the series is set to release on August 11, on Disney+ Hotstar. Salman shares adorable throwback picture of sister Arpita nibbling on his finger Mumbai– Bollywood star Salman Khan shared an adorable throwback picture on his youngest sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s birthday. Salman took to Instagram, where he posted the throwback image from his younger days and baby Arpita is seen alongside him. In the picture, Salman can be seen sitting next to Arpita, who is nibbling on his finger. The photo takes us to his ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ days as he is seen looking dapper in a black printed leather jacket that he paired with a white T-shirt and jeans. In the caption, he wrote: “Happy birthday Arpita”. Arpita turned 33 on Thursday. She is married to actor Aayush Sharma, who has featured in films such as ‘Loveyatri’ and ‘Antim: The Final Truth’. On the work front, Salman is busy hosting ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’. He will next be seen in ‘Tiger 3’. ‘Tiger 3’, the third part of the Tiger franchise, is directed by Maneesh Sharma. It also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu this Diwali. Salman is the eldest son of screenwriter Salim Khan. Salman began his acting career with a supporting role in ‘Biwi Ho To Aisi’ (1988), followed by his breakthrough with a leading role in Sooraj Barjatya’s romance ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ (1989). He established himself in the 1990s, with several commercially successful films, including Barjatya’s family dramas ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!’ (1994) and ‘Hum Saath-Saath Hain’ (1999), the action film ‘Karan Arjun’ (1995) and the comedy ‘Biwi No.1’ (1999). The actors top-grossing action films are ‘Wanted’ (2009), ‘Dabangg’ (2010), ‘Ready’ (2011), ‘Bodyguard’ (2011), ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ (2012), ‘Dabangg 2’ (2012), ‘Kick’ (2014), and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ (2017), and dramas such as ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ (2015) and ‘Sultan ‘(2016). Salman has starred in the highest-grossing Hindi films of 10 years, the highest for any actor. (IANS)