Bollywood Roundup: Anupam Kher, Sanya Malhotra, Rhea Chakraborty, and more…

Anupam Kher Declares Himself and Boman Irani ‘Handsome,’ No Debate Allowed

MUMBAI, India — Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a lighthearted moment with Boman Irani from New Delhi airport, posting photos of the two posing together and riding an escalator at Terminal 3. Clearly in a playful mood, Kher captioned the post, “We are HANDSOME! No Buts or Ifs. Jai Ho!”

The fun pit stop comes as Kher and Irani, along with Ranvir Shorey, are currently shooting the sequel to the cult 2006 comedy “Khosla Ka Ghosla!”, directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The original film followed a middle-class Delhi family’s battle to reclaim their land from a ruthless builder.

Earlier this year, Kher reflected on his long journey as he began shooting his 550th film, “Khosla Ka Ghosla 2.” Looking back on arriving in Mumbai in 1981 with big dreams, the actor said his optimism, hard work, and refusal to give up have carried him this far — and insisted he’s only at the “interval” of his career, with plenty more still to come.

Sanya Malhotra Calls Women Athletes ‘Superheroes’ After WPL Performance

MUMBAI, India — Actress Sanya Malhotra says performing during the Women’s Premier League Eliminator was a deeply inspiring experience that pushed her to reflect on fitness, discipline, and the power of women in sport. Sharing her excitement, Sanya said the

energy inside the stadium was “unreal” and called the moment incredibly special.

Being surrounded by elite athletes reminded her of the intense discipline they follow, something she connected to her own journey while training for films. Sanya said preparing like an athlete for a movie completely changed her outlook on fitness and routine, adding that she still tries to live by that mindset today. Calling women athletes “superheroes,” she said their dedication continues to motivate her.

The actress also spoke about using her platform to empower others, encouraging women to be unapologetically themselves and believe nothing is impossible. “Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t do it,” she said, urging young players and women everywhere to stay confident and fearless in chasing what they want.

Rhea Chakraborty Says ‘Chapter 2’ Begins as She Returns to Acting After Seven Years

MUMBAI, India — Actress Rhea Chakraborty is stepping back in front of the camera after a seven-year break, calling the moment emotional and deeply personal as she prepares for her Netflix drama “Family Business.” Sharing her thoughts on social media, Rhea reflected

on her journey, saying she still feels like the 17-year-old who came to Mumbai chasing an acting dream, now ready to begin what she calls “chapter 2” of her life.

Thanking director Hansal Mehta, the makers, and co-stars Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma, Rhea expressed gratitude for the support she received during her comeback. She last appeared on screen in 2021’s “Chehre” and has since rebuilt her public life through projects like “MTV Roadies” and her podcast “Chapter 2.”

Rhea’s career was derailed following the death of her then partner Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020, a period that saw intense public scrutiny and legal troubles. With “Family Business,” a drama centered on a corporate power struggle, the actress now signals a steady return — determined, reflective, and ready to reclaim her space.

Sreeleela Pens Emotional Birthday Note for Her Mother: ‘Be My Amma in Every Lifetime’

MUMBAI, India — Actress Sreeleela melted hearts on social media with a deeply emotional birthday tribute to her mother, wishing that she remains her “Amma in every lifetime.”

Sharing sweet photos of the mother-daughter duo, the actress spoke about the selfless love and strength she has learned from her biggest inspiration.

In her heartfelt post, Sreeleela credited her mother for teaching her bravery, resilience, and unconditional love, calling her a constant source of emotional support and joy. She also shared a touching black-and-white photo of her mother from her younger days, adding to the nostalgia of the moment.

On the professional front, Sreeleela is gearing up for a major phase in her career. She has signed on for Dhanush’s upcoming film “D55,” marking her first collaboration with the actor. The actress is also set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Kartik Aaryan in an upcoming romantic entertainer directed by Anurag Basu, signaling her expanding presence across film industries.

Ajay Devgn Praises ‘Shatak’ Trailer Marking 100 Years of RSS

MUMBAI, India — Bollywood star Ajay Devgn has applauded the trailer of the upcoming film “Shatak,” which explores the 100-year journey of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Sharing the trailer on social media, Devgn congratulated the organisation on completing a

century and said the film shines a light on its role in nation-building, extending his best wishes to the entire team behind the project.

“Shatak” traces the origins of the RSS, focusing on founder K.B. Hedgewar and the early ideas that led to the formation of the organisation. The film aims to chronicle its evolution and impact over the past century.

On the work front, Devgn’s comedy sequel “Dhamaal 4” has once again seen its release date pushed, with the film now set to hit theatres on July 3. The movie brings back the franchise’s core cast, along with several new additions, and is backed by a multi-producer lineup led by Devgn and Bhushan Kumar.

Taapsee Pannu Turns Fierce Lawyer in Anubhav Sinha’s Hard-Hitting Drama ‘Assi’

MUMBAI, India — Taapsee Pannu steps into the shoes of a relentless lawyer fighting for justice in Anubhav Sinha’s upcoming courtroom drama “Assi,” with the makers unveiling a gripping trailer ahead of the film’s February 20 theatrical release. The preview shows

Taapsee refusing to back down as the story tackles disturbing questions around crime, morality, and accountability, while Kani Kusruti anchors the film’s emotional core.

Speaking about the film, Taapsee said “Assi” was born from the need to confront crimes that are often reduced to everyday headlines and quietly normalised. Director Anubhav Sinha described the film as a necessary “thud” meant to jolt audiences into facing uncomfortable realities, while producer Bhushan Kumar called it a sincere, hard-hitting story that stays with you.

The film features an ensemble cast including Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, with special appearances by Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, and Seema Pahwa. (Source: IANS)