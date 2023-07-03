Bollywood Roundup: Anupam Kher, Akanksha Puri, Huma Qureshi, and more…

Mumbai– Akanksha Puri, who has been evicted from ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ Season 2, says she is surprised that the reality show’s host, Salman Khan, had apologised for a simple task, and she still doesn’t see anything wrong with Jad Hadid and her kiss.

On ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan apologised on for the kiss.

Interacting with the media after her eviction, Akanksha said: “I am surprised that Salman Khan apologised, perhaps it’s his take on things, but to be honest, I still don’t see anything wrong about it.

“When Salman Khan asked me, I said the same thing, which I will say now, it was a task, just a task, I took it as a task. As an artiste I took it as a scene, I am performing with a co-star, that is all I took it as. Beyond that, I don’t think anything matters to me.”

Despite playing a decent game, Akanksha Puri stated that she was presented with bad intentions and that was the reason for her eviction.

She said: “I think I was targeted from day one, I didn’t get the chance to play my 100 per cent game, I was in the house for a very little time, and I was presented with a narrative, that she is fake, she is over prepared, she is overconfident and more.

“I think people were fed misinformation about me, and this show is not all that long for me to clear up the pre-fed narrative.”

Akanksha added: “In reality shows, one must not be that real, and I think I presented a real game, maybe that is another reason why I am out of the house.”

Akanksha, who played Goddess Parvati in the TV serial ‘Vighnaharta Ganesh’ and won the reality show, ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’, also slammed the remaining contestants for being fake.

“Most of the people who are inside the house are fake, they are playing a fake game, hence they are inside, and I am outside,” she fumed.

“People are playing for the heck of it, they know it will look good on television, so they are presenting themselves and reacting in a certain way. One is a vamp, one is Casanova, someone is a gyaani, they all are playing characters,” she said.

Inspired by ‘Tarla’, Huma’s father introduces ‘batata musallam’ in his restaurant

Mumbai– Actress Huma Qureshi, who is set to essay the role of the highly popular chief Tarla Dalal in her upcoming biopic ‘Tarla’, comes from a family of foodies. Her father started his first restaurant Saleem’s in 1977.

Though Saleem’s is primarily a non-vegetarian restaurant, Huma’s father has introduced a special new veg dish titled Batata Musallam, taking inspiration from Huma’s upcoming biopic and as a tribute to Tarla’s creative genius.

Talking about the connection she has managed to establish between Saleem’s and the late chef, Huma Qureshi said: “The journey of Tarla Dalal and Saleem’s started back in the 70s. Today, 50 years later, looking at these two worlds come together makes my heart swell with pride.”

She further mentioned: “After watching the trailer, my dad decided to take inspiration from Tarla Ji and introduce her popular dish Batata Musallam at Saleem’s. The power of food and how it brings communities together is one of the most beautiful things about India.”

The late Tarla Dalal was well-known for reimagining popular non-veg dishes into veg ones due to her own vegetarian background. For example, she introduced Batata Musallam inspired by Murgh Musallam where the gravy was the same however, she replaced Murgh with potato.

While promoting her film in Delhi, Huma visited her father’s restaurant with her co-actor Sharib Hashmi to try out her dad’s version of Batata Musallam.

‘Tarla’ is a slice-of-life film on one of India’s most iconic home chefs Tarla Dalal, the first woman to have her own cookbook, her own cookery show and the only Indian to have received Padma Shri for her work in the field of cooking.

The film starring Huma Qureshi as Tarla Dala will premiere on ZEE5 on July 7.

Rasika would get spooked each time she got back from sets of ‘Adhura’

Mumbai– Actress Rasika Dugal, who is gearing up for her upcoming horror series ‘Adhura’, has shared that she used to get spooked out every time she headed back to her room after the shoot, given the eerie atmosphere on the sets of the show.

The series also stars Ishwak Singh, Shrenik Arora and Poojan Chabra and presents story of a reunion gone wrong.

haring her experience, the actress said: “The eerie atmosphere on set was unlike anything I’ve experienced before which spooked me every time I got back to the room after shooting. The suspenseful storyline and the immersive production design had a profound effect on me. As an actor, I pride myself on immersing myself into my characters, but Adhura took it to another level.”

She further mentioned: “There were moments when the line between fiction and reality blurred, leaving me with a lingering sense of unease even when the cameras stopped rolling. It’s a testament to the exceptional storytelling and the dedication of the entire team. I can’t wait for audiences to feel the same spine-tingling thrill when they watch Adhura.”

Produced by Emmay Entertainment and directed by Ananya Banerjee and Gauravv K. Chawla, the series also features Rijul Ray, Zoa Morani, Sahil Salathia, Aru Krishansh Verma as high school friends alongside Rasika Dugal, Shrenik Arora and Rahul Dev playing pivotal roles.

‘Adhura’ will drop on Prime Video on July 7

Mrunal Thakur exudes elegance in a traditional saree in ‘#Nani30’ first look

Mumbai– Actress Mrunal Thakur’s first look from her upcoming Telugu film tentatively titled ‘#Nani30’ was unveiled on Monday and it shows the actress adorning a traditional South Indian saree exuding elegance and charm.

The picturesque backdrop of a serene beach adds a touch of magic to the scene, hinting at the enchanting narrative that awaits audiences in #Nani30. The actress has teamed up with Telugu superstar Nani for the highly anticipated project.

The actress, who is currently receiving a lot of positive response to her streaming anthology ‘Lust Stories 2’, earlier made her debut in Telugu cinema with the theatrical film ‘Sita Ramam’ opposite Dulquer Salman. She also has one project lined up with Vijay Devarakonda.

Meanwhile, Mrunal’s third Telugu film, which is currently untitled and will begin shooting soon, recently had its mahurat where the actress was clicked with Vijay Devarakonda.

Further details with regard to the title and plot of the film are currently under wraps, and will be unveiled soon. The film is being helmed by Parasuram Petla and is being produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Ayushmann Khurrana to perform at Wembley with Hrithik Roshan as part of UK Tour

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, best known for movies such as ‘Dream Girl’ and ‘Andhadhun’ is all set to create his personal milestone as he will be taking to stage and performing at the iconic Wembley Stadium for the first time alongside Hrithik Roshan.

The actor, who will be showcasing the vibrancy of the music of Hindi cinema along with his fellow co-star said: “I only hope that we bring the house down at this haloed stadium and give people an experience that they will hopefully remember for a long, long time.”

He continued: “India is at the center-stage of global conversations in every aspect. Our art and artistes are globally known now and Hindi cinema’s popularity and appeal is only surging. As an Indian, it is a huge moment for me to be performing at Wembley and representing the Hindi film industry and the charm of our cinema to people in the UK.”

Talking about the upcoming performance, the actor said: “It gives me immense pride that I will be performing at the Wembley stadium that has historically seen incredible acts from musical icons like Queen, Coldplay, George Michael, Michael Jackson to the historic sporting events including the 1966 FIFA World Cup Finals.”

Apart from his career in acting Ayushmann, is also a singer and has lent his voice to various chartbuster songs like ‘Paani Da Rang’, ‘Sadi Gali’, ‘Nazm Nazm’, ‘Naina Da Kya Kasoor’ and ‘Mitti Di Khushboo’.

The actor-singer will be doing a two-city tour of the UK in the month of September this year. (IANS)