Bollywood Roundup: Ananya Pandey, Shefali Shah, Purab Kohli, and more…

Ahead of ‘Liger’ release, Ananya seeks blessing from Vijay’s mum

Hyderabad– Ahead of the release of their upcoming film ‘Liger’, actress Ananya Pandey attended a pooja and sought blessings from her co-star Vijay Deverakonda’s mother at his residence here.

Ananya took to Instagram, where she shared three pictures from the pooja kept for their film ‘Liger’. The first picture shows both the actors sitting on a couch with a red coloured cloth on them. A group of priests are seen standing next to them.

The second image shows them smiling as Vijay’s mother, who is dressed in a green saree, blesses them for good luck.

Ananya captioned the images: “Blessings from Vijay Deverakonda’s amma and a pooja at his home in Hyderabad for ‘Liger’. #thankful #grateful #blessed thank you auntyyy.”

Vijay too shared the picture on his Instagram story and wrote: “This whole month touring across India and receiving so much love already felt like God’s blessing! but mummy feels we needed his protection. So pooja and scared bands for all of us. Now she will sleep in peace while we continue our tour.”

‘Liger’ is directed by Puri Jagannadh. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages, the film is produced by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. Vijay stars as the titular MMA fighter boxer alongside Ananya, Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishna. American boxer Mike Tyson plays an extended cameo making his acting debut in Indian cinema.

Shefali Shah tests positive for Covid

Mumbai– Actress Shefali Shah announced on social media on Wednesday and that she has tested positive for Covid.

The actress, who was recently seen in the Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Darlings’, shared the news about her health on her Instagram stories.

She wrote: “I have tested positive for Covid-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advise of my doctor. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too.”

‘Darlings’ is a black comedy-drama directed by Jasmeet K. Reen. It is produced by Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt (in her debut production), and Gaurav Verma under the banners Red Chillies Entertainment and Eternal Sunshine Productions. The film also stars Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew.

Shefali will next be seen in the second season of acclaimed Netflix show ‘Delhi Crime’, where she will reprise the role of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi.

‘Delhi Crime 2’, like its predecessor, is inspired by true events and is helmed by showrunner and director Tanuj Chopra. The series also stars Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain, Anurag Arora, Yashaswini Dayama, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Gopal Dutt, Denzil Smith, Tillotama Shome, Jatin Goswami, Vyom Yadav and Ankit Sharma.

Purab Kohli reveals his reason behind doing ‘Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach’

Mumbai– Actor Purab Kohli says that the major reason behind doing the Pankaj Tripathi-starrer ‘Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach’ is its director Rohan Sippy.

The third installment of Criminal Justice has Shweta Basu Prasad, Swastika Mukherjee, Purab Kohli, Aditya Gupta, Deshna Dugad and Gaurav Gera.

“This is actually the second time I got approached for Criminal Justice. They wanted me in the second season too but I couldn’t be a part as I was filming for a different project and there were date clashes. But I am so glad that I got a second chance in Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach. Extremely happy to be a part of season 3,” said the star.

Purabh also added how working with the season’s director, Rohan Sippy had always been on his list.

“Rohan and I wanted to work for a very long time. A major reason behind accepting this role was him,” the star added.

The award-winning show ‘Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach’ is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios.

Kartik returns to ‘Shehzada’ sets, says ‘chhutti khatam, kaam shuru’

Mumbai– Actor Kartik Aaryan, who celebrated Indias 75th Independence Day, is now back on the sets of ‘Shehzada’.

Kartik took to Instagram Stories, where he shared a picture of himself sitting in front of a mirror in his vanity van. A black cup and some make-up products are kept in front of him.

The 31-year-old star captioned the picture: “Chhutti khatam kaam shuru #Shehzada.”

‘Shehzada’, which is directed by Rohit Dhawan, also stars Kriti Sanon. It is the Hindi remake of the blockbuster hit ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ starring Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde and Tabu.

‘Shehzada’ will mark Kartik and Kriti’s second collaboration after the on-screen couple worked together in ‘Luka Chuppi’, another hit film in 2019.

Besides ‘Shehzada’, Kartik also has ‘Freddy’. The film being directed by Shashanka Ghosh will also star Alaya F in the lead.

On India’s 75th Independence Day, Kartik spent the entire day with officers of the Indian Navy. The actor took to Instagram to share some glimpses.

Vicky Kaushal: Disappointment stays with me for just one day

Mumbai– Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal opened up about his big film ‘Ashwatthama’ getting shelved and said that disappointment stays with him for just one day and later he stops being emotional about it and sees the logic.

Vicky will be seen on the ‘Koffee With Karan’ couch with actor Sidharth Malhotra in the upcoming episode.

The two actors give it their all when they fall in love with a role. But what happens when the plug gets pulled on your labour of love?

Talking about what happens when the plug gets pulled on a film, Vicky shared: “The disappointment stays with me for just one day. After a few hours, I stop being emotional about it and see the logic.”

Asked in the show about the failure of a big-ticket movie, ‘Ashwatthama’, to go on the floors.

The star said: “When I got the news, I called my gym instructor and told him let me do the most difficult workout

session because I really want to vent!

The ‘Immortal Ashwatthama’ was announced on the one year anniversary of ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’. Billed as a superhero action film, the project was being directed by Aditya Dhar.

On the acting front, Vicky will next be seen in ‘Sam Bahadur’, ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ and ‘The Great Indian Family’. (IANS)