Bollywood Roundup: Ananya Panday, Sunny Deol, Parineeti Chopra, and more…

- Advertisement -

Ananya Panday shows off her makeup skills

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Ananya Panday recently showed off her makeup skills on social media.

The actress shared a glimpse of her talent in beauty and makeup in her recent post. On Wednesday, the ‘Student of the Year 2’ actress took to her Instagram stories and posted a video where she is seen flaunting her makeup skills. Alongside it, Ananya wrote, “Sometimes I manage to do my own make up well.”

In the short clip, the ‘Liger’ star looked elegant as she flaunted her subtle makeup look with nude lipstick and mascara. A few days ago, Ananya dropped her photos from the grand celebration of Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s 25 glorious legacy. The ‘Khaali Peeli’ actress stunned in a captivating black minidress adorned with shimmering golden polka dots, creating a celestial, otherworldly effect.

On January 17, Ananya Panday playfully trolled her actor father, Chunky Panday, on his wedding anniversary with wife Bhavna. Chunky shared a series of vacation photos on Instagram featuring himself, Bhavna, and their daughters, Ananya and Rysa, from their travels abroad. However, it was Ananya’s witty comment that stole the spotlight. She humorously wrote, “Always the worst pictures, always,” leaving fans in splits.

On the professional front, the actress made her debut with Karan Johar’s “Student of the Year 2” in 2019. She was last seen in “Call Me Bae” and “CTRL,” both of which were OTT releases.

Panday has been cast in the lead role for an upcoming film starring Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan. Produced by Dharma Productions and directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the yet-to-be-titled drama will tell the inspiring story of C. Sankaran Nair, the renowned lawyer who took on the British Empire in the 1920s through a historic legal battle.

Furthermore, the actress will also be seen reprising her role as Bella Chowdhary in the second season of the laughter ride “Call Me Bae.”

Sunny Deol turns ‘snowman’ in these holiday pics from Manali

Mumbai– Taking some time off his busy schedule, Sunny Deol decided to blow off some steam in Manali. The ‘Gayal’ actor dropped some sneak peeks from his time in the hills on social media. “I’m the ……. Snow-Man”, he wrote as his Instagram caption.

In the first picture of the post, we have a close-up of the actor dressed in winter attire. In the following photo, Sunny Deol can be seen checking his phone. Next was a photo of him enjoying the beautiful view while relaxing on a chair. The last still shows him wandering in the hilly area.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra recently took to his official IG and shared a couple of fond memories with his son, Sunny Deol. The father and son duo were seen wearing traditional Himachali cap in one of the stills from the post. While the veteran actor wore a black sweatshirt with blue denim, Sunny Deol opted for a yellow-colored t-shirt with jeans. The post was accompanied by the caption, “Memories of our colourful India.”

Shifting our focus to Sunny Deol’s professional lineup, he will next be seen in the action entertainer, “Jaat”. The project is expected to reach the theatres across the country on 10th April 2025.

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with People Media Factory, the film will be out in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. Touted to be a “high-octane drama” the film is likely to have “larger-than-life action sequences”.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, “Jaat” also stars Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra in prominent roles, along with others. Ace composer Thaman S has scored the tunes for the film.

Over and above this, Sunny Deol is also working on the much-awaited sequel, “Border 2”. Helmed by Anurag Singh, the drama will also feature Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in key roles. “Border 2” is likely to be released on Republic Day in 2026.

Parineeti Chopra gives a peek into her exhaustion on Day 37 of shoot

Mumbai– Actress Parineeti Chopra recently shared a candid moment from the set of her ongoing project, revealing the fatigue that comes with long hours of filming.

On the 37th day of shooting, the actress posted a photo on her Instagram handle that showcased her exhaustion. In her post, the actress offered fans a glimpse into the demanding nature of her work. Chopra posted a video of her travelling in the car and wrote, “Day 36.” In her next follow-up post, the Kesari actress posted a photo of the script and captioned it, “Actually Day 37 Blame the fatigue.”

She also dropped a video of camera team and wrote, “cameras also holding onto each other for support.”

Yesterday, the ‘Ishaqzaade’ star expressed her pride in her husband and politician Raghav Chadha, applauding his initiative to tackle the issue of overpriced food at airports. Ahead of the Delhi elections, Chopra praised him for launching the #UdaanYatriCafe, an initiative aimed at providing affordable food and drinks for travellers.

In the clip, the AAP MP Raghav highlighted the issue of overpriced food and beverages at airports in Parliament and called for ‘corrective measures’ to make air travel more affordable.

Sharing the video, Parineeti wrote, “So so proud of you, my @raghavchadha88, for being a true leader for the people, and fixing a real problem! Overpriced food at airports is an issue that resonates with so many Indians (including us), and your voice has brought a real change starting with the #UdaanYatriCafe. Yayy for cheaper food and drinks at airports! Proud of you, my Ragaii!.”

On the work front, Chopra is currently shooting the second schedule of an untitled drama, with details about the cast and crew being kept under wraps. In addition, the actress is preparing for her role in Anurag Singh’s much-awaited thriller “Sanki”, where she will make her first appearance alongside Varun Dhawan.

Rohman Shawl opens up about his relationship with Sushmita Sen

Mumbai– Actor Rohman Shawl spoke candidly about his relationship with actress Sushmita Sen and her reaction to his work in the film “Amaran.”

In an exclusive interview with IANS, when asked about her thoughts on his performance, Roman shared that Sushmita had been involved in the entire filming process and was well aware of everything happening behind the scenes. He stated, “Sushmita was involved throughout the filming journey, so she was aware of everything happening. She told me, “I see you finally coming into your own with this film,” which was a huge compliment. It boosted my confidence and my skills as an actor.”

The duo’s relationship, which has often been admired for its grace and maturity, has also been the subject of various rumours over the years. Despite speculations about ups and downs in their personal lives, Roman emphasized the importance of mutual respect as the foundation of their strong bond. “If you have that, any relationship can thrive,” he stated, underscoring the deep respect they share.

In response to questions about past rumours of a romantic relationship, Roman mentioned, “We’re friends. What’s real doesn’t need to be managed or explained. It’s private, and that’s how it should be.”

Sushmita and Rohman, who had met on social media, ended their three-year-long relationship in 2021. The two were in a relationship from 2018 to 2021. In December 2021, they publicly announced their breakup on Instagram.

Announcing their separation, Sushmita wrote, “We began as friends, we remain friends!!! The relationship was long over… the love remains!!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”

Talking about his upcoming projects, Roman stated, “I have a couple of projects in the pipeline, but I prefer speaking about them only when they’re close to release. For instance, with Amaranth, I didn’t talk about it until the trailer came out.”

Ektaa Kapoor takes a vow of silence this Mauni Amavasya, ‘silence please’

Mumbai– Commemorating Mauni Amavasya today on 29th January 2025, television and film producer, Ektaa Kapoor has kept a vow of silence. She recently took to her official Instagram handle, and shared a video, gesturing everyone to stay silent during Mauni Amavasya. “Mauni amavas silence pls”, Ektaa Kapoor captioned the post.

As the post was up, one of the Insta users commented, “I understand ur feeling about Sangam ghat incident.”

Another one wrote, “That’s so satisfying”

The third comment read, “Chup kyun ho ekta…kya moni amawashya pr moun brat kiya hai. (Why are you mum Ektaa. Have you taken a vow of silence this Mauni Amavasya)”.

People worship God by observing silence and self-restraint on Mauni Amavasya. It is believed to lead to spiritual growth, heavenly blessings, and salvation.

Before this, Ektaa Kapoor used social media to wish her son, Ravie Kapoor on his birthday. She posted a nostalgic video of Ravie, cherishing some old memories of the mother and son duo. Accompanying the post was the caption, “Jai Hanumantaaa! May you be joyous, happy, and full of love, my darling son! You are the love of my life!”

Ektaa Kapoor welcomed her son through surrogacy on 27th January 2019. Taking to her IG, the producer once revealed that she opted for surrogacy after experiencing several failed pregnancies following multiple rounds of IVF. Ektaa Kapoor named her son after her father, legendary actor Jeetendra, whose real name is Ravi Kapoor.

She announced the arrival of her little bundle of joy on Insta with a note that read, “By God’s grace, I have seen many successes in my life, but nothing beats the feeling of this beautiful soul being added to my world. I cannot even begin to express how happy my baby’s birth has made me. Everything in life doesn’t go the way you want it to, but there are always solutions to those hiccups. I found mine, and today, I feel immensely blessed to become a parent.”

It might also be interesting to know that Ektaa Kapoor’s brother, and actor Tusshar Kapoor, is also a single parent to his son, Laksshya. He was also welcomed by the ‘Golmaal’ actor through surrogacy.

Kiara Advani kickstarts the Bangalore schedule of Yash starrer ‘Toxic’

Mumbai– ‘KGF’ fame Yash and Kiara Advani starrer “Toxic” has already managed to create a lot of buzz among movie buffs. Going by the recent update regarding the much-anticipated drama, Yash and Kiara Advani have arrived in Bangalore to kickstart a long and significant leg of the “Toxic” shoot.

A source close to the production house revealed, “After completing the pivotal schedule in Goa, Kiara Advani and Yash have now arrived in Bangalore to begin a long and crucial leg of shooting for Toxic. This schedule will delve into the film’s intense narrative, and both Yash and Kiara are thrilled to bring this unique story to life.”

The sources further claim that the Bangalore schedule of the drama will incorporate some critical scenes that explore important aspects of the storyline.

Prior to this, the makers shot a song sequence for the movie in Goa featuring Kiara Advani and Yash. Renowned choreographer Ganesh Acharya has helmed the track. “Toxic” will see the return of Yash in a dancing avatar after a very long time.

Aside from Kiara Advani and Yash, “Toxic” will also see Lady Superstar Nayanthara, and Darrell D’Silva in pivotal roles, along with others.

“Toxic” is expected to be set against the backdrop of a bygone era. The film will revolve around a powerful drug cartel in Goa that pulls the strings behind a facade of sun-soaked beaches and vibrant culture.

The rumor mills are of the opinion that Nayanthara has replaced Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan in the movie. Made under the direction of Geetu Mohandas, the drama is looking at a late 2025 release. As the project is still in the shooting stage, further details regarding the film have been kept under wraps for now.

In addition to “Toxic”, Kiara Advani has also been roped in as the leading lady in Ayan Mukerji’s “War 2”. With Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR in the lead, the film will see the return of Kabir Dhaliwal (Hrithik Roshan) combating a new threat to the nation. (IANS)