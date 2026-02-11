Bollywood Roundup: Ananya Panday, Mouni Roy, Anil Kapoor, and more…

Ananya Panday spills why she loves shooting with her “bestie” Farah Khan
Mumbai — Ananya Panday gave fans a peek into her fun-filled shoot with Farah Khan, revealing why working with the filmmaker feels more like hanging out with a close friend than a job.
The actress shared a candid Instagram story showing Farah serving her trademark yakhni pulao on set, surrounded by vanity lights and off-camera banter. “Love shooting with my bestie,” Ananya wrote alongside the clip.
Farah quickly returned the love, reposting the video and joking that she loves feeding her “bff,” adding a playful “Call Me Bae” tag that instantly sparked buzz about the show’s next season.
The cozy moment has fans excited about their upcoming collaboration, while Ananya continues to line up new projects. She was last seen in the romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and is set to appear next in the love story Chand Mera Dil.
Mouni Roy says Mahek from ‘The Wives’ is one of her craziest roles yet
Mumbai — Mouni Roy has wrapped shooting for The Wives and is calling her character Mahek one of the wildest roles she has taken on so far.
Sharing behind-the-scenes photos from the set on Instagram, the actress said the film has already earned a special place in her life and thanked director Madhur Bhandarkar for trusting her with what she described as “one of the craziest characters I have ever played.”
Mouni also showered praise on her co-stars, calling the experience warm, generous, and deeply rewarding, and teased that the film will be hitting theatres soon.
Bhandarkar responded to her post by saying Mahek’s character will be an “eye-opener” for audiences, as the team recently completed filming on the project. The Wives explores the glamorous but shadowy world of star spouses and is produced by Bhandarkar Entertainment and PJ Motion Pictures.
Anil Kapoor turns intense ex-army man in gritty ‘Subedaar’ teaser
Mumbai — Anil Kapoor is back in uniform, and this time the fight isn’t on the battlefield. The teaser for Subedaar drops a raw, hard-hitting look at Kapoor as Subedaar Arjun Morya, a battle-scarred army man struggling to adapt to civilian life.
With barely any dialogue and a chilling warning — “They f**** with the wrong man” — the teaser sets the tone for a slow-burn drama driven by consequence, not noise. The film follows Arjun as discipline clashes with a chaotic civilian world that no longer runs on the rules he lived by.
Directed by Suresh Triveni, Subedaar also stars Radhika Madan, Aditya Rawal, Saurabh Shukla, and Mona Singh, promising an emotionally grounded story rather than action-heavy spectacle.
Set to stream on March 5, 2026, the film marks another serious turn for Kapoor, who leans into restraint and intensity instead of nostalgia or bravado.
Shahid Kapoor admits he once carved his crush’s name into his arm
Mumbai — Shahid Kapoor turned candid and comical on The Great Indian Kapil Show, confessing that teenage love once pushed him to carve his crush’s name on his arm using a compass — a move that later turned septic and proved that love can literally hurt.
During the fun-filled episode promoting his upcoming romantic film O Romeo, Shahid laughed off questions about post-marriage DMs, joking that “bachon ki mummy” always finds out. He then surprised everyone by recalling his first crush and the painful love souvenir he left on his own skin.
Co-star Triptii Dimri joined the banter, admitting she never wrote love letters in college but read plenty of them, while Avinash Tiwary found himself blushing after Kapil Sharma teased him about chasing his career or Triptii.
The episode dialed up the drama with Kiku Sharda and Sunil Grover turning romance into a full-blown daily soap parody, complete with mock debates and over-the-top emotions.
O Romeo, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, hits theatres on February 13.
Anupam Kher praises ‘Special 26’ co-star Kajal Aggarwal as ‘self-assured’ and ‘real’
Mumbai — Anupam Kher turned a routine flight into a nostalgic catch-up after bumping into his Special 26 co-star Kajal Aggarwal on the way to Hyderabad.
The veteran actor shared a black-and-white selfie from the flight on Instagram, calling Kajal “self-assured” and “real,” and revealed they spent the journey chatting nonstop about films, food, spa destinations, and even Kashmiri in-laws.
Kher said the distraction-free setting made the conversation even more special, praising Kajal’s warmth and authenticity while also exchanging notes about her family life.
Special 26, directed by Neeraj Pandey, featured Anupam Kher and Kajal Aggarwal alongside Akshay Kumar and Manoj Bajpayee, and went on to become a box-office success.
Sanjay Dutt says wife Maanayata has stood by him like a “rock” for 18 years
Mumbai — Sanjay Dutt marked 18 years of marriage by pouring his heart out for wife Maanayata, calling her his constant strength through life’s highs and lows.
Sharing unseen family photos on Instagram, the actor thanked Maanayata for standing by him “like a rock,” lifting him when he fell, and for their two children, Shahraan and Iqra. He described their marriage as a team effort, no matter what life throws their way.
Maanayata returned the love with an emotional anniversary post of her own, saying their journey together is one she “wouldn’t trade for anything ever,” and reminiscing about cherished moments from their years together.
Sanjay and Maanayata tied the knot in 2008 and welcomed twins in 2010, marking nearly two decades of partnership, resilience, and family.
Sonam Kapoor shares emotional moments from Seemantonnayan ceremony, says she felt “so held”
Mumbai — Sonam Kapoor offered an intimate peek into her Seemantonnayan ceremony, calling the experience deeply emotional and filled with love as she prepares to welcome her second child.
Sharing a reel on Instagram, Sonam was seen surrounded by close family and friends, describing the ancient ritual as a celebration of motherhood and new life. She reflected on how the tradition, known by different names across India, carries the same blessing of protection, love, and gratitude.
The actress said the ceremony felt especially meaningful because her closest people showed up for her, making her feel “so held.” She also thanked her mother, mother-in-law, and sister for organizing the day and making her feel cherished and celebrated.
Sonam announced her second pregnancy last year and previously welcomed her first child, a son named Vayu, in 2022. (Source: IANS)