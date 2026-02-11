Bollywood Roundup: Ananya Panday, Mouni Roy, Anil Kapoor, and more…

Anil Kapoor turns intense ex-army man in gritty ‘Subedaar’ teaser

Mumbai — Anil Kapoor is back in uniform, and this time the fight isn’t on the battlefield. The teaser for Subedaar drops a raw, hard-hitting look at Kapoor as Subedaar Arjun Morya, a battle-scarred army man struggling to adapt to civilian life.

With barely any dialogue and a chilling warning — “They f**** with the wrong man” — the teaser sets the tone for a slow-burn drama driven by consequence, not noise. The film follows Arjun as discipline clashes with a chaotic civilian world that no longer runs on the rules he lived by.

Directed by Suresh Triveni, Subedaar also stars Radhika Madan, Aditya Rawal, Saurabh Shukla, and Mona Singh, promising an emotionally grounded story rather than action-heavy spectacle.

Set to stream on March 5, 2026, the film marks another serious turn for Kapoor, who leans into restraint and intensity instead of nostalgia or bravado.

Shahid Kapoor admits he once carved his crush’s name into his arm

Mumbai — Shahid Kapoor turned candid and comical on The Great Indian Kapil Show, confessing that teenage love once pushed him to carve his crush’s name on his arm using a compass — a move that later turned septic and proved that love can literally hurt.

During the fun-filled episode promoting his upcoming romantic film O Romeo, Shahid laughed off questions about post-marriage DMs, joking that “bachon ki mummy” always finds out. He then surprised everyone by recalling his first crush and the painful love souvenir he left on his own skin.

Co-star Triptii Dimri joined the banter, admitting she never wrote love letters in college but read plenty of them, while Avinash Tiwary found himself blushing after Kapil Sharma teased him about chasing his career or Triptii.

The episode dialed up the drama with Kiku Sharda and Sunil Grover turning romance into a full-blown daily soap parody, complete with mock debates and over-the-top emotions.

O Romeo, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, hits theatres on February 13.

Anupam Kher praises ‘Special 26’ co-star Kajal Aggarwal as ‘self-assured’ and ‘real’

Mumbai — Anupam Kher turned a routine flight into a nostalgic catch-up after bumping into his Special 26 co-star Kajal Aggarwal on the way to Hyderabad.

The veteran actor shared a black-and-white selfie from the flight on Instagram, calling Kajal “self-assured” and “real,” and revealed they spent the journey chatting nonstop about films, food, spa destinations, and even Kashmiri in-laws.

Kher said the distraction-free setting made the conversation even more special, praising Kajal’s warmth and authenticity while also exchanging notes about her family life.

Special 26, directed by Neeraj Pandey, featured Anupam Kher and Kajal Aggarwal alongside Akshay Kumar and Manoj Bajpayee, and went on to become a box-office success.

Sanjay Dutt says wife Maanayata has stood by him like a “rock” for 18 years

Mumbai — Sanjay Dutt marked 18 years of marriage by pouring his heart out for wife Maanayata, calling her his constant strength through life’s highs and lows.

Sharing unseen family photos on Instagram, the actor thanked Maanayata for standing by him “like a rock,” lifting him when he fell, and for their two children, Shahraan and Iqra. He described their marriage as a team effort, no matter what life throws their way.

Maanayata returned the love with an emotional anniversary post of her own, saying their journey together is one she “wouldn’t trade for anything ever,” and reminiscing about cherished moments from their years together.

Sanjay and Maanayata tied the knot in 2008 and welcomed twins in 2010, marking nearly two decades of partnership, resilience, and family.