Bollywood Roundup: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Sara Ali Khan, and more…

Big B autographs ‘KBC 14’ contestant’s hand to not confuse him with his twin

Mumbai– Megastar Amitabh Bachchan signed on the hand of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’ contestant Anurag Kumar to avoid any kind of confusion that his twin brother Anoop might take the hotseat.

On the quiz-based reality show, the 29-year-old real estate agent from Lucknow took the hotseat and his hilarious conversation with the host about his twin brother left everyone in splits.

In fact before going for a break in the show, Big B was apprehensive that Anoop will take the hotseat in place of his brother, so he got up and signed on the palm of Anurag.

“I am signing on your hand so that there is no confusion.”

Before beginning the game, Big B told Anurag and Anoop that they both looked so similar, and asked how they avoided any kind of confusion.

To this, Anoop, Anurag’s brother sitting in the audience replied: “Sir whoever calls our name, Anoop or Anurag, one turns to respond and do the required work. Their work is done, that is all that is required. No one bothers who the actual person is.”

Big B responded to Anoop: “I can ask you all the questions.” Later, their mother revealed how once she administered the same injection to Anoop twice because they both look so similar.”

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Ajay Devgn’s NY Cinemas to soon open a classically curated multiplex in Ahmedabad

Mumbai– Bollywood actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn’s venture NY Cinemas is all set to have its new cinema hall launching in the city of Ahmedabad.

The city will soon see the most premium and classical movie watching experience with unique features that the city has ever witnessed.

Devgn’s NY Cinemas located at Aamrakunj at Motera Road, Ahmedabad is spread over 25,000 sq ft and houses four auditoriums, an action filled filmy Lounge, with a Live Kitchen and a mocktail bar specially curated to suit the taste and palate of the people of Ahmedabad.

It offers a 320-seater Dolby ATMOS screen, a classical luxurious auditorium with all reclining seats housing 75 of them and all the four screens can play 3D movies.

NY Cinemas has already made its presence in Gujarat at Bhuj, Surendranagar and will shortly open not only in Ahmedabad but also in Anand, Surat and Rajkot.

With its constant endeavour for innovation, NY Cinemas aims at providing a complete luxury experience and make the audiences fall in love with the entire yesteryear movie-watching experience with a modern twist and one can soon experience it at Motera Road.

Sara on playing Sharmila Tagore: She’s so graceful, don’t know if I am

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is often seen talking about her grandmother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and recently, she spoke about playing her on-screen if a biopic is made on Sharmila.

The ‘Atrangi Re’ actress, while answering a question asked by her fan on portraying her grandmother in her biopic, said that it is not easy to match her grace while portraying her in a biopic.

“She’s so graceful. I don’t know if I’m graceful,” replied Sara.

Tagore is known for her remarkable performances in movies such as Shakti Samanta’s 1964 hit ‘Kashmir Ki Kali’, her chemistry with Rajesh Khanna was also liked by the audience in the films like ‘Aradhana’, ‘Safar’, ‘Amar Prem’ and others.

During a live show on Roposo, Sara said she does not talk to her grandmother much about her films and works.

She added: “I speak to badi amma (grandmother) quite a lot, but I don’t think I’ve actually spent much time speaking to her about her career as such. There are so many other things. She’s so well-read, interested in current events, and has a great sense of general knowledge. She’s such a classy lady and she’s had such a life. She has world views and we’ve spent so much more time talking about that than actually her craft, which I think I should.”

On the work front, Sara will be seen next in Laxman Utekar’s project opposite Vicky Kaushal and also in ‘Gaslight’ along with Vikrant Massey.

Rachana Mistry throws light on her role in ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’

Mumbai– ‘Barrister Babu’ fame Rachana Mistry, who is currently seen on the show ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’, talks about her role and also opens up on the upcoming track in the show.

This show is all about two individuals falling in love despite their age gaps. It features Iqbal Khan as Dev and Rachana is depicting the female lead Vidhi in the daily soap.

The actress has also been part of shows like ‘Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’ and ‘Chandrashekhar’.

She briefed on her on-screen character: “Vidhi has always been so shy and innocent, so for her to start feeling things she never thought she would is quite odd. Dev, in Vidhi’s opinion, is such a kind soul who has always encouraged her to feel good about herself, respects her for both her good and bad qualities, and doesn’t make fun of her like other people do.”

She added: “That’s what led Vidhi to begin appreciating Dev. She is oblivious that she has developed a liking for Dev. It’s an incredible experience for Vidhi as she has never felt this way for someone before.”

‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ airs on Star Bharat.

4 more actresses given expensive gifts by conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

New Delhi– The probe into the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has found that four models/actresses met him in Tihar Jail and were given money and expensive gifts, sources said.

According to the sources, “Big Boss” fame Nikki Tamboli, “Bade Achche Lagte Hai” fame Chahat Khanna, Sophia Singh, and Arusha Patil met Chandrashekhar in the jail premises and he introduced himself as a producer of southern film industry.

A source said that Chandrashekhar’s aide Pinky Irani, who was arrested later, had facilitated their meetings with Chandrashekhar.

All these four actresses were given expensive gifts of renowned brands such as Gucci, Versace, and Louis Vuitton.

Chandrashekhar also transferred some Rs 5.20 lakh into the account of Patil, who has admitted to have met him but not in the jail.

When Irani introduced Khanna to Chandrashekhar, the actress was allegedly given Rs 2 lakh and a blue-coloured Versace watch.

Chandrashekhar allegedly deposited Rs 2 lakh into the account of Singh and later gifted her a LV bag. She was, later on, given Rs 1.5 lakh more.

Irani got an amount of Rs 10 lakh from Chandrashekhar for introducing him to Tamboli, and she later gave Rs 1.5 lakh to Tamboli. Later on, Chandrashekhar gave her a Gucci bag and Rs 2 lakh on their first meet. (IANS)