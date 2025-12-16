Bollywood Roundup: Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and more…

- Advertisement -

Alia Bhatt Brings Weekend Glam to a Weekday

Mumbai– Alia Bhatt proved that weekdays don’t have to be dull as she served full weekend energy at a recent award night.

The actress shared a string of stylish photos and videos on Instagram, captioned “weekend wali vibe weekday pe.” Dressed in a sleek black outfit, Alia struck confident poses, showing off subtle makeup and effortless glam.

She was spotted on December 15 at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 in Mumbai, where she turned heads in a vintage all-black Hervé Léger dress from 1993, featuring a plunging sweetheart neckline and halter-style straps.

The appearance comes close on the heels of another big moment for Alia, who was recently honored with the Golden Globes Horizon Award at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah.

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in “Alpha,” a female-led action film from the Yash Raj Films Universe, slated for release on April 17, 2026.

Shahid Kapoor Gets Sarcastic Over Flight Delay

Mumbai– Shahid Kapoor summed up travel frustration with a dose of sarcasm as he found himself stuck on a delayed flight.

The actor took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, sharing a black-and-white selfie from inside the aircraft cabin. “Delayed flights are so lovely,” he wrote, clearly poking fun at the situation.

Flight delays have recently disrupted travel across India, triggered by airline staffing adjustments following new pilot rest rules, along with weather-related issues and heavy fog in north India.

Earlier, Shahid was in a lighter mood at home, sharing a playful video teasing his wife Mira Rajput during an ad shoot. The actor pulled a prank by placing a fake cracked-screen sticker on Mira’s phone, briefly panicking her before admitting it was all in good fun. He also couldn’t resist praising her looks, captioning the clip, “MADAM and me. #shootlife.”

Shahid and Mira have been married since July 7, 2015, and often give fans a glimpse of their playful chemistry on social media.

Big B Left Confused as Ananya Panday Teaches Him Gen Z Slang on KBC

Mumbai– Amitabh Bachchan found himself hilariously out of his depth when Ananya Panday gave him a crash course in Gen Z slang on an upcoming episode of “Kaun Banega Crorepati.”

Joined by Kartik Aaryan, Ananya embraced her Gen Z side and introduced Big B to terms like “OOTD,” “Drip,” and “No cap,” leaving the megastar both puzzled and amused. Things got funnier when Ananya called him a “drip,” meaning stylish and cool. Bachchan quipped that to him, “drip” simply means water leaking from the ceiling, drawing laughs all around.

Ananya didn’t stop there, calling him “the greatest in the world, no cap,” before joking about how “hot” the famous hot seat felt during her first appearance on the show.

The fun continued as Kartik taught Bachchan the Korean heart gesture, followed by an energetic dance moment to “Chumma Chumma,” turning the episode into a full-on entertainer.

Kartik and Ananya appeared on the show to promote their upcoming film “Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri,” set for a Christmas release this year.

Tamannaah Bhatia Enjoys a Quiet Desi Tea Moment in Private

Mumbai– Tamannaah Bhatia gave fans a rare peek into her private time as she shared how she likes to enjoy her tea the desi way.

The actress posted a candid Instagram video showing herself sipping tea served in a plate, dressed in a simple white night suit. Calling it a slow, mindful start to her week, Tamannaah wrote, “I didn’t rush my Monday. I eased into it… Just me and tea. And time.” The clip also shows her munching on soaked nuts, with a trending track playing in the background.

Known for sharing glimpses of both her personal and professional life, Tamannaah recently spoke about stepping into the role of yesteryear actress Jayashree in filmmaker V. Shantaram’s biopic. She described the experience as deeply meaningful and said portraying the iconic star has already taught her more than she expected.

Tamannaah will next be seen alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi in the biographical drama “V. Shantaram,” directed by Abhijeet Shirish Deshpande.

Badshah Drops the “Right” Way to Eat a Samosa

Mumbai– Rapper Badshah proved he’s a serious foodie as he gave fans a step-by-step guide to eating a samosa the “correct” way.

In a fun Instagram video, Badshah explained that the experience should start with the tip of the samosa, dipped lightly in imli chutney. Next comes the crispy base, which, according to him, should be enjoyed without overdoing the dip for maximum flavor. Mid-bite, the rapper was even stopped by a fan for a selfie, which he happily obliged.

Sharing the clip, Badshah joked in the caption about multitasking: “How to samose khaana and how to photo khinchaana while samose khaana.”

His love for samosas isn’t new. Recently, on the sets of “Indian Idol 16,” Badshah joined fellow judge Shreya Ghoshal for a playful samosa battle, sampling snacks from popular spots in Sion, Andheri, and Kandivali.

Looks like when it comes to samosas, Badshah takes his cravings very seriously. (Source: IANS)