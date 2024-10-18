Bollywood Roundup: Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, and more…

- Advertisement -

Alia Bhatt shares pictures from Kashmir schedule of ‘Alpha’

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt, who can be seen in the recently released movie ‘Jigra’, is currently in Kashmir shooting for her upcoming movie ‘Alpha’.

On Friday, the actress took to her Instagram to drop two pictures from Kashmir. In the pictures, the actress can be seen dressed in woollen attire basking in the sun.

She simply captioned the picture, “Kashmir #Alpha’.

Actress Sharvari also took to her Instagram and shared a picture of a serene landscape from Kashmir.

‘Alpha’ is directed by Shiv Rawail, who is known for the streaming series ‘The Railway Men’ which was also produced by YRF. Created by producer Aditya Chopra, the YRF spy includes blockbusters like ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘War’, ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Tiger 3’. The films lined up for the spy-universe include ‘War 2’ with Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr in the lead, ‘Pathaan 2’, and ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’.

Meanwhile, Alia’s film ‘Jigra’ got embroiled in a controversy as actress-director Divya Khossla launched a scathing attack on her, claiming she bought ‘Jigra’ tickets herself.

Divya took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a picture of an empty theatre running the show of ‘Jigra’, and shared how theatres are witnessing practically zero footfalls for ‘Jigra’.

She wrote in the picture, “Went to Citi Mall PVR for ‘Jigra’ show. Theatre was totally empty … all theaters going empty everywhere. #Aliabhatt me sach mein Bahut #Jigra hai, khud hi tickets karide aur fake collections announce kar diye. Wonder why paid media is silent #weshdnotfooltheaudience #truthoverlies #HappyDussehra”.

Interestingly, Divya’s ‘Savi’ is said to follow the same jail break story as that of Alia’s ‘Jigra’ (the only difference being in ‘Savi’, the titular character played by Divya carries out prison break of her husband, and in ‘Jigra’, Alia takes her brother out of the prison).

Deepika Padukone treats gamers with this surprise

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming action spectacle ‘Singham Again’, has stepped into the world of gaming.

On Friday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared an animated video of a gaming character donning the outfits themed after her.

She wrote in the caption, “The wait is over, Gamers! I’m super excited to reveal my collaboration with BGMI! Step into the battlegrounds with exclusive Deepika Padukone-themed outfits, skins, and surprises! Ready to dominate in style? Then get ready to #SlayTheGame”.

The Indian gaming industry stands at US$740 million with more than 300 million gamers. As of 2021, it was one of the top five mobile gaming markets in the world.

Deepika’s collaboration with the gaming brand signals a new dawn for the superstar who is basking in the success of her recent hits like ‘Pathaan’, ‘Jawan’ and ‘Kalki 2898 AD’.

It’s not like that the actress has only been enjoying a great professional life. On the personal front, she welcomed her first child, a baby girl with husband Ranveer Singh last month.

Prior to her delivery, the actress, her husband and their families paid a visit to the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. The families perfectly timed the delivery to welcome the baby on the auspicious day.

The couple announced her pregnancy in February 2024 with an Instagram post. The post read, “September 2024” with cute motifs of baby clothes, baby shoes and balloons.

Ranveer and Deepika got married in November 2018 at a private and intimate ceremony at Lake Como.

Meanwhile, on the work front, both the husband and the wife will be seen in the upcoming Rohit Shetty directorial ‘Singham Again’. While Deepika is a new entrant into Shetty’s cop universe, Ranveer will be seen in a cameo avatar as Simmba.

Katrina Kaif shows her ‘Dil Gulabi’ side

Mumbai– Katrina Kaif recently captivated her fans by sharing a series of her stunning photos that radiated elegance and charm.

In her latest post, the actress showcased her fashion sense in a chic floral outfit, complemented by delicate accessories that added a touch of glamour. The photos, featuring Katrina in various poses, highlighted her beauty and poise, leaving her followers in awe. On Friday, the ‘Tiger 3’ actress shared her gorgeous snaps, captioning them, “Dil Gulabi.” In the first photo, Katrina is seen looking at the camera while posing; In the next, she looks away from the camera. The actress wore a stylish draped cream-coloured dress adorned with floral patterns. She opted for a natural makeup look that accentuated her flawless skin with a radiant, dewy finish and a nude lip colour. Her hair was styled in loose waves, gently cascading over her shoulders.

Katrina’s post quickly garnered attention, receiving love from her fans and followers. One fan commented, “The prettiest one on the planet.” Another wrote, “She is aging like fine wine.” The actress had previously shared stunning photos of herself in a saree on the occasion of Navratri. Speaking of Kaif’s work front, she has carved a successful niche for herself in Hindi cinema. She is widely recognized for her roles in films such as ‘Raajneeti’, ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Bang Bang’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘Sooryavanshi’, and ‘Tiger 3.’

Katrina Kaif was most recently seen in the 2023 film ‘Merry Christmas’, where she took on the intriguing role of Maria in the mystery thriller directed by Sriram Raghavan. The film also starred Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. Next, Katrina will appear in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. However, the film has reportedly been delayed due to scheduling issues.

Ranveer Brar heaps praise on Munawar Faruqui: ‘Very sensitive, perceptive’

Mumbai– Celebrity chef and actor Ranveer Brar, who was recently seen in the Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer movie ‘The Buckingham Murders’, has shared his experience of working with comedian and musician Munawar Faruqui.

Munawar worked with Ranveer in the survival drama ‘Star vs Food Survival’ season 2. The show was hosted by Ranveer Brar, and also featured celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Shriya Saran, and former cricketer Shikhar Dhawan are seen trekking through the jungle alongside Ranveer Brar, embarking on a one-of-a-kind survival experience.

Ranveer Brar during an interaction, spoke about working with Munawar Faruqui, as he said, “I think he is a great guy. The two days I spent with him showed me that he’s been toughened by circumstances, hardened on the outside, but very sensitive on the inside, and very perceptive”.

He further mentioned, “I really liked those two days. He’s like an onion covered with POP (Plaster of Paris), cement, and silicone, so you have to peel away these layers first to know him. It’s great to navigate such personalities”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Munawar recently released his new single, Dark Circles’, which has already struck a chord with listeners and is streaming on all major music platforms. He is also making waves as a mentor on Prime Video’s streaming gaming show ‘Playground’. He will soon be seen making his acting debut in the web series ‘First Copy’.

Munawar earlier won the title of two reality shows, ‘Lock Upp’ hosted by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, and ‘Bigg Boss 17’ hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Munawar hails from Junagadh, Gujarat from a Gujarati Muslim family.

Khushi Kapoor gets festive ready with sparkling outfit

Mumbai– Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of the late Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, has once again set Instagram ablaze with her stunning sartorial choices.

This time, the young actress shared a series of photos wearing an exquisite saree, captivating her fans and fashion enthusiasts alike. It goes without saying that Khushi’s stunning saree is a perfect choice for a Diwali celebration, perfectly blending traditional elegance with modern flair. On Friday, the ‘Archies’ actress posted a series of her gorgeous photos, showcasing her impeccable sense of style. In the clicks, Kapoor is seen wearing a shimmery light green coloured saree with a sleeveless blouse, which featured subtle sequins that caught the light perfectly, enhancing the overall look. She kept her accessories minimal, with just a pair of statement earrings and neckpiece, allowing the saree to remain the focal point. Khushi opted for a natural makeup look, highlighting her flawless skin with a dewy finish, soft kohl-rimmed eyes, and a nude lip colour. Her hair was styled in loose waves, cascading down her shoulders, adding a modern twist to her traditional outfit.

Khushi’s style has always been a blend of contemporary and classic, and this ensemble was no exception. Within minutes of posting the photos, Khushi’s post was flooded with likes and comments from her fans and fellow celebrities. Many praised the young actress for her impeccable style. Producer Rhea Kapoor dropped heart emojis. Her outfit serves as an inspiration for those looking to make a statement this Diwali. With its sparkling details, Khushi’s saree is sure to turn heads and leave a lasting impression at any Diwali bash.

On the work front, Khushi Kapoor made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’ alongside Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan. The film was released on Netflix last year.

Who is making Ananya Panday feel ‘happier than ever’?

Mumbai– Actor Ananya Panday took to Instagram on Friday to share snapshots and videos from her recent trip to Serengeti National Park in Tanzania.

In the photos, she is seen thrilled during a jungle safari, excitedly spotting lions, tigers, and other wildlife. Recently, the ‘Liger’ star has been sharing beautiful glimpses from her vacation, showcasing her love for animals. Taking to her Instagram handle, Panday posted a series of photos featuring the actress in her best candid moments. The post also included videos of wildlife such as rhinoceroses, lions, giraffes, and elephants. Alongside the post, the actress wrote, “happier than ever.” In her posts, Ananya is seen beaming with joy as she spots majestic lions lounging under the shade of trees and graceful giraffes grazing in the distance.

The actress had previously shared a series of photos enjoying a jungle safari in Tanzania. On the professional front, the 25-year-old actress is currently riding high on the success of her recent release ‘CTRL’, where she played Nella Awasthi, an influencer who, after going through a breakup, turns to Artificial Intelligence (AI) to eliminate her ex-boyfriend Joe from her life.

Ananya Panday will next be seen sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar in Karan Johar’s upcoming untitled film, which is inspired by the life of C. Sankaran Nair. Announcing the release date of the film, the makers shared a poster, writing, “An untold story, an unheard truth. Starring Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan & Ananya Panday – this untitled film is releasing in cinemas on 14th March, 2025. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi.” The text on the poster reads, “The Untitled film on the shocking cover-up of a massacre that pushed India’s top barrister C. Sankaran Nair to fight an unprecedented battle against the British empire. The film is inspired from real life events and adapted from the book “The Case That Shook The Empire” written by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat.” This untitled project will mark Ananya’s first collaboration with both Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan.

Madhuri Dixit engages in intense face-Off with Vidya Balan

Mumbai– Anees Bazmee’s horror-comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is one of the most anticipated films of the year.

The makers have left no stone unturned in promoting the film. After releasing several teasers and the trailer, they have now unveiled an exciting new clip featuring Madhuri Dixit’s fiery face-off with Vidya Balan. On Friday, T-Series took to its official Instagram handle and dropped a new teaser, captioning, “This Diwali, get ready to witness Rooh Baba vs Manjulika! #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 Trailer Out Now.” The video begins with Kartik Aaryan’s voice, saying that only fools are afraid of ghosts. At that moment, Madhuri appears as Manjulika, saying, “Aap toh dar gaye” (You got scared). Kartik’s character then tells Vidya, “Manju, I am coming for you.” The video clearly hints that the film is going to be a thrilling ride for the audience.

Meanwhile, Kartik and Vidya will be promoting their film on the popular game show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 16’. The episode featuring them will air on this Friday. Several promos from the episode have already been released, heightening fans’ excitement. The trailer of the film was launched at an event in Jaipur on October 17. The ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ trailer introduced Madhuri Dixit’s character, adding to the confusion faced by Kartik Aaryan’s Rooh Baba as he struggles to choose between her and Vidya Balan. Anees Bazmee’s upcoming film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Mishra, Triptii Dimri, and Rajpal Yadav.

In a much-anticipated return, Vidya reprises her iconic role as the eerie dancer Manjulika, after her unforgettable performance in the original 2007 film. It marks the third installment in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, following the original 2007 film and its 2022 sequel. Set to release on November 1, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ will go head-to-head with Rohit Shetty’s multi-starrer cop drama ‘Singham Again’, promising an exciting showdown at the box office. (IANS)