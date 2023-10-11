Bollywood Roundup: Akshay Oberoi, Jackie Shroff, Adah Sharma, and more…

Mumbai– Actor Akshay Oberoi and veteran star Jackie Shroff have teamed up for an adrenaline-pumping action thriller, directed by Shravan Tiwari, who made ‘Aazam’ starring Jimmy Shergill.

Drawing inspiration from a true story, the upcoming action thriller boasts an intriguing plot that weaves together suspense, drama, and heart-pounding action.

Akshay said: “I am playing the third most wanted person globally, I find myself in the exhilarating company of Jackie dada, a childhood idol now elevated to an even higher pedestal after our meeting.”

“Under the visionary direction of the talented Shravan Tiwari, who astounded audiences with ‘Aazam’ featuring Jimmy Shergill, our untitled film guarantees an electrifying cinematic voyage, one that will have viewers perched at the edge of their seats.”

Currently, Akshay and Jackie are immersed in the shooting of this exhilarating project, working diligently to bring their characters to life.

Akshay Oberoi will next be seen in the film ‘Fighter’, which features an ensemble star cast including Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor.

Adah Sharma says she goes by instinct to select her roles

Mumbai– Actress Adah Sharma, who has garnered great success with her film ‘The Kerala Story’, was most recently seen in the feature film ‘Kofuku’, a simple but emotional short movie. Talking about how she picks her roles, Adah said that she just goes by instinct and will do so in the future as well.

Elaborating on this as well as her future plans, she said: “I trust my instincts while choosing scripts and that is something that will always continue, may it be before, during or after the success of ‘The Kerala Story’. I am very proud of all the works I have been a part of and it has never changed. I would like to.”

Detailing her journey from her debut to the present, she said that she was initially always touted for horror movies after her debut, though ‘The Kerala Story’ changed all that, allowing her to diversify.

She said: “My debut film was in the horror genre, and after that, I kept getting horror roles. However, after ‘Kerala Story’, I started receiving different types of roles, and I’m happy that filmmakers can see my potential. For example, my next upcoming project will be completely different from my role in ‘Kerala Story’.”

‘Kofuko’ is based on the story of two different yet similar individuals who are finding comfort in the company of each other whilst learning a new perspective of life.

Actor Jatin Sarna who co-stars in the short film with the ‘Kshanam’ actress, speaking about the actress called her an inspiration. Detailing his point, he said: “Adah is truly an inspiration. I watch Adah’s videos, and sometimes I’m left in awe watching her excel in martial arts.”

He added: “When she effortlessly wields a stick and twirls it around… I can’t help but wonder when I’ll be able to achieve such action-packed feats in my own life. She serves as an inspiration and propels me toward positivity in this way.”

He said: “Adah and I should consider doing a full-fledged romantic film, steer away from the typical romantic pieces that are currently trending. It should be something very unique with a deeply rooted story.”

‘Kofuku’ premiered on October 9 on JioCinema Film Festival and can be streamed on JioCinema.

Aamir Khan’s comedy ‘Sitare Zameen Par’ carries forward theme of ‘Taare Zameen Par’

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, has revealed the name of his upcoming film. ‘Sitare Zameen Par’ carries a similar theme to that of his iconic film ‘Taare Zameen Par’.

While ‘Taare Zameen Par’ was more of an emotional narrative, ‘Sitare Zameen Par’ is touted to be a comedy film with a high entertainment quotient.

‘Taare Zameen Par’, which released in 2007, was critically and commercially acclaimed and led to a social awakening with regard to dyslexia.

Talking about the film, Aamir recently said at a media conclave: “I have not spoken about it publicly and I won’t be able to say much now also. But I can tell the title. The title of the film is ‘Sitare Zameen Par’. You remember my film ‘Taare Zameen Par’ and the name of this film is ‘Sitare Zameen Par’ because we are moving 10 steps ahead with the same theme.”

He further mentioned: “‘Taare Zameen Par’ was an emotional film, this film will make you laugh. That film made you cry, this one will entertain you. But the theme is the same, that’s why we kept this name very thoughtfully. We all have flaws, we all have weaknesses, but we all also have something special.”

The actor also revealed a special twist in his upcoming film: “So, we are taking forward this theme but this time, the character of the special child — Ishaan in that film which my character helps him in ‘Taare Zameen Par’ — in ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, those 9 boys, who have their own issues help me. It’s the opposite.”

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is gearing up for several films as a producer.

Salman Khan gives a death stare in new ‘Tiger 3’ poster

Mumbai– This Diwali, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is coming with his highly-anticipated third installment of the ‘Tiger’ franchise, ‘Tiger 3’. On Wednesday, the poster of the superstar from the film was unveiled, and it has ‘Swag’ written all over.

The poster features Salman as a locked target of what seems to be the scope of a gun. The superstar stares into the scope with his head tilted down a little though his eyes are fixated at the sniper behind the scope. Behind him there are police cars.

The superstar also promised that the trailer of the film will be unveiled on October 16.

The actor can be seen sporting cargo pants, a leather jacket with a gun in his hand His look is rounded up with the scarf which is his signature from the franchise.

Sharing the poster on his Instagram, Salman wrote in the caption: “Tiger aa raha hai. 16th October. #Tiger3Trailer Ready ho jao! #5DaysToTiger3Trailer #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

Earlier, Katrina’s poster from the film was unveiled on Tuesday. It features the actress hanging from a rope and wearing a leather body hugging suit as she fires an assault rifle.

‘Tiger 3’ has been produced by Aditya Chopra and has been directed by Maneesh Sharma. It releases during Diwali holiday this year. (IANS)