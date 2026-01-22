Bollywood Roundup: Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, Rubina Dilaik, and more…

- Advertisement -

Akshay Kumar Dubs Riteish Deshmukh With a New Nickname on TV

MUMBAI, India — Bollywood star Akshay Kumar showed off his prankster side by giving co-star Riteish Deshmukh a brand-new nickname during a fun-filled episode of “Wheel of Fortune India.”

The banter kicked off when Akshay teased Riteish on stage and cheekily called him “Pinky,” sending the audience into fits of laughter. The mood only got louder when the duo jumped into an impromptu dance to “Pinky Hai Paise Walo Ki,” turning the game show into a full-on celebration.

Akshay also kept the jokes rolling with Shreyas Talpade, asking him, “teri biwi jab gussa hoti hai toh kya karti hai? Biwi ke pol khol.” Shreyas replied with deadpan humor, saying, “Agar remote fek ke maara toh samajh jaata hoon main TV zyada dekh raha tha, aur agar phone fek ke maara, toh shayad main phone par zyada baat kar raha tha. Toh immediately mujhe samajh aa jaata hai meri galti kya hai.”

The confession had everyone cracking up, including Riteish and his wife Genelia Deshmukh. Wrapping up the laughs, Akshay shared his simple mantra for married life: learning to say “sorry.”

“Wheel of Fortune India” premieres January 27 on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV.

Bhavana Pandey Reveals Dream Menu for Ananya Panday’s Future Wedding

MUMBAI, India — Wedding bells may still be far off, but Bhavana Pandey is already planning daughter Ananya Panday’s big day — at least when it comes to food.

Appearing on “MasterChef India” during its Shaadi Special week, Bhavana joined husband Chunky Panday as the show turned its kitchen into a full-blown wedding buffet challenge. The couple brought laughs along with them, with Chunky joking, “I always wanted to get married twice, and that too with Bhavana,” before quipping, “Because if I forget the anniversary, I wouldn’t be here. I would have been in the hospital”.

When asked about her dream menu for Ananya’s wedding, Bhavana didn’t hesitate. “Mutton curry, Indian-style tiramisu, garlic pickle, and purple parathas,” she said, sparking laughter on set.

The lighthearted episode mixed family banter, wedding vibes, and high-pressure cooking as contestants prepared a seven-dish wedding spread. The Shaadi Special added extra sparkle with emotion, humor, and plenty of food talk.

“MasterChef India” airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony Liv.

Rubina Dilaik Pens Sweet Birthday Note for Keerti Kelkar, Celebrates Their Bond

MUMBAI, India — Television star Rubina Dilaik poured her heart out as she wished close friend Keerti Kelkar on her birthday, calling her “the friend who taught me what friendship truly means.”

Rubina shared a series of birthday photos on Instagram and tagged Keerti, giving fans a glimpse of their strong bond. Joining the love fest, Keerti’s husband Sharad Kelkar kept it short and sweet, sharing pictures with his wife and writing, “Happy birthday baiko.”

Keerti, best known for her role as Simar Prem Bharadwaj in “Sasural Simar Ka,” began her TV career in 2002 and later met Sharad on the sets of “Aakrosh,” where their love story began.

On the work front, Rubina was recently seen in the reality show “Pati Patni aur Panga” and “Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited Season 2,” where she teamed up with Rahul Vaidya. The season, which premiered on January 25, features a mix of celebrity contestants, comedy, and cooking chaos.

Rubina, who rose to fame with “Chotti Bahu,” has appeared in several hit TV shows and made her film debut with “Ardh” in 2022.

Nick Jonas Grooves to Priyanka Chopra’s Throwback Hit, Says “This Song Hits”

MUMBAI, India — Nick Jonas is clearly in his Bollywood era again. The pop star gave a shoutout to wife Priyanka Chopra by vibing to her 2005 hit “Teri Dulhan Sajaungi,” and fans are loving it.

Nick shared a playful Instagram reel of himself enjoying a dosa at a breakfast buffet while grooving to the song from the film “Barsaat.” Keeping it simple, he captioned the clip, “This song hits.”

Priyanka quickly re-shared the post on her Instagram Stories, adding a skull and laughing emoji and tagging her husband, making the moment even more viral.

“Teri Dulhan Sajaungi,” featuring Priyanka and Bipasha Basu, remains a nostalgic favorite nearly two decades later. Directed by Suneel Darshan, “Barsaat” starred Bobby Deol and marked one of Priyanka’s early career highlights.

On the work front, Priyanka is gearing up for multiple big projects, including her first on-screen collaboration with Mahesh Babu in a film directed by SS Rajamouli. She is also set to appear in “Krrish 4,” marking Hrithik Roshan’s directorial debut, and will be seen as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in “The Bluff.”

Rani Mukerji Gets Emotional Thanking Karan Johar for Standing by Her Voice

MUMBAI, India — Bollywood star Rani Mukerji grew emotional as she thanked filmmaker Karan Johar for believing in her husky voice when many in the industry rejected it early in her career.

Rani recalled that while shooting the teaser of “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,” Karan asked if her voice was being dubbed in “Ghulam.” When she said yes, he immediately told her, “I love your voice, and you will dub for my film.” She said Karan stood firm despite being a new director and industry pressure. “Because of him, my voice became a part of my identity as an actor,” she said.

The actress also opened up about being heartbroken when her voice was dubbed in “Ghulam.” She said she accepted the decision as a newcomer, especially since the film starred Aamir Khan. Rani shared that Aamir later explained the choice, telling her that sometimes actors must sacrifice for the film and citing Sridevi as an example whose voice was dubbed in several films.

Though upset, Rani said she chose to stay quiet and be a team player, believing intent matters more than personal disappointment.

The candid conversation took place during celebrations marking Rani’s 30 years in Bollywood, organized by Yash Raj Films. (Source: IANS)