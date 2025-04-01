Blast at firecracker factory in Gujarat kills 18, Rahul Gandhi calls for thorough probe

Deesa (Gujarat)– At least 18 workers were killed following an explosion at a firecracker factory located on Dhunwa Road in Deesa town of Gujarat’s Banaskantha district. The death toll may further rise as rescue operations are underway.

The blast caused a massive fire, leading to chaos in the area as emergency teams struggled to douse the flames and recover survivors from the rubble.

Reacting to the tragedy, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called for strict enforcement of safety regulations in firecracker factories. In a statement on social media, he expressed condolences to the affected families and demanded a thorough investigation to hold those responsible accountable.

“Such accidents frequently occur in these factories, and poor workers lose their lives while earning their livelihood. Safety rules must be strictly enforced, and clear accountability must be established to prevent such tragedies,” he wrote on X.

Earlier, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed his deep sorrow over the incident and assured full support to the victims’ families. He described the event as “heart-wrenching”, highlighting the collapse of the building’s slab due to the explosion, which led to the loss of workers’ lives.

In a statement, CM Patel said, “The incident of workers losing their lives due to an explosion and fire at a firecracker godown in Deesa is extremely tragic. My heartfelt condolences are with the bereaved families in this difficult time. I am in constant contact with the administration regarding rescue, relief, and medical treatment efforts. Instructions have been given to ensure that the injured receive prompt and appropriate medical care.”

The Chief Minister also announced compensation for the victims’ families, stating that the Gujarat government would provide Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple explosions, followed by the sudden collapse of the factory’s roof. Fire engulfed the building within minutes, leaving little time for workers to escape. “We heard a loud blast, and within moments, the entire factory was engulfed in fire. People were running for their lives, but some got trapped under the debris,” said a local resident who was near the site at the time of the explosion.

Firefighters and emergency responders, including teams from Deesa Municipality and 108 emergency services, rushed to the scene. However, intense flames made rescue operations challenging. Officials are still working to assess the total number of casualties. The explosion occurred at Deepak Traders, a firecracker manufacturing unit owned by Khubchand Sindhi. Authorities suspect that an uncontrolled blast in the highly flammable raw materials used for making fireworks triggered the deadly fire.

Investigators are now looking into whether the factory possessed the necessary permits for handling explosive materials. Deesa Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Neha Panchal confirmed that several injured workers had been shifted to the Civil Hospital, with three suffering severe burns covering over 40 per cent of their bodies. “Preliminary reports indicate a major explosion led to the immediate collapse of the structure, and several workers were buried under the debris. The rescue operations are ongoing, and authorities are closely monitoring the situation,” said Panchal.

Authorities have raised concerns over whether the factory was following proper safety protocols. Gujarat has witnessed multiple firecracker-related accidents in recent years, often due to inadequate regulations and safety violations in factories.

Officials are now scrutinising the safety standards at Deepak Traders and similar establishments to prevent future disasters.

Meanwhile, forensic experts have arrived at the site to examine the cause of the explosion, while the police have cordoned off the area to prevent further mishaps. The exact number of workers present at the time of the explosion is still unclear, and rescue efforts are ongoing.

Local authorities, including the Deputy Section Officer (DYSO) and Chief Officer, are actively supervising relief efforts at the site. As the rescue teams continue their mission to retrieve those trapped, the state government has pledged all necessary support to the affected workers and their families. (IANS)