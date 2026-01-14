BioCT Appoints Ranjit S. Bindra, MD, PhD, to Board of Directors

- Advertisement -

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — BioCT, Connecticut’s life sciences trade organization, has appointed Ranjit S. Bindra, MD, PhD, to its Board of Directors, adding a physician-scientist and serial bioscience entrepreneur to its leadership as the organization continues to support the state’s growing bioscience ecosystem.

Bindra is the Harvey and Kate Cushing Professor of Therapeutic Radiology and Professor of Pathology at Yale School of Medicine and serves as Co-Director of the Yale Brain Tumor Center at Smilow Cancer Hospital. His research has led to the discovery that certain IDH1/2-mutant tumors possess a critical DNA repair vulnerability, making them highly sensitive to PARP inhibitors, a breakthrough that is now being evaluated in clinical trials aimed at improving outcomes for cancer patients.

“Our strength as an organization is driven in large part by the commitment of our Board,” said Jodie Gillon, President and Chief Executive Officer of BioCT. “Ranjit brings a rare combination of deep scientific insight, clinical expertise, and entrepreneurial experience. His perspective will be invaluable as BioCT continues to serve as the unified voice for Connecticut’s life sciences community.”

In addition to his academic and clinical roles, Bindra is a serial bioscience entrepreneur with a track record of company creation and innovation. He has co-founded multiple biotechnology companies, including CapeHaven, Modifi Bio, B3 Therapeutics, Alphina Therapeutics, Cybrexa Therapeutics, and Helix Therapeutics, spanning oncology and other therapeutic areas.

BioCT said Bindra’s appointment comes at a time when the organization is focused on strengthening collaboration across academia, startups, and established industry players to accelerate innovation and growth within Connecticut’s life sciences sector.