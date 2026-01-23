Bhumi Pednekkar Meets Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Says She Feels ‘Truly Blessed’

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India — Actor Bhumi Pednekkar recently met spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and described the experience as a deeply meaningful and blessed moment.

Pednekkar shared a series of photographs from the meeting on social media, offering a glimpse into a calm and reflective interaction with the spiritual leader. In her post, she wrote, “Blessings Thank you Gurudev for enlightening us. Truly blessed to have had the opportunity to spend time with you @srisriravishankar.”

In one of the images, Pednekkar is seen standing beside Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, smiling softly as he sits calmly, dressed in white. The actor appears in an ivory traditional outfit paired with a yellow dupatta. Another photograph shows Pednekkar seated barefoot, listening attentively as the spiritual leader speaks, surrounded by a small group of people. In a third image, she bends forward to seek blessings as Sri Sri Ravi Shankar gently places a yellow shawl over her.

On the professional front, Pednekkar is set to be seen as DCP Rita Ferreira in the upcoming series “Daldal,” in which her character undertakes a dangerous investigation to track down a serial killer.

Speaking about the role, Bhumi Satish Pednekkar said, “Playing Rita Ferreira has been one of the most intense and creatively fulfilling experiences of my career. She is a woman forged by ambition, haunted by doubt, and burdened by the weight of her past, a character who demanded that I explore the delicate balance between vulnerability and strength in ways I had never done before. Stepping into her world was both challenging and deeply rewarding, as Rita’s journey mirrors the complexities we all face when confronting our own demons”.

She also spoke about reuniting with director Vikram, saying, “Reuniting with Vikram, after the hugely successful ‘Toilet-Ek Prem Katha’, was like a homecoming, and I am profoundly grateful to Suresh, Amrit, and the entire team behind this series for entrusting me with such a richly layered and emotionally demanding role. Daldal holds a special place in my heart. I hope Rita’s story resonates with viewers as powerfully as it has with me”.

Produced by Vikram Malhotra and Suresh Triveni, the series is an Abundantia Entertainment production and is scheduled to stream on Prime Video on January 30. (Source: IANS)