As Black Sunshine Baby Releases on Netflix, Producer and Panera CEO Niren and Wife Aditi Chaudhary, and Director Nilesh Maniyar Discuss the Movies on Chai With Manju

BOSTON–On this episode of Chai With Manju, Dr. Manju Sheth interviews Panera CEO Niren Chaudhary, his wife Aditi Chaudhary, and inspiring director Nilesh Maniyar on the upcoming Netflix documentary, Black Sunshine Baby.

Black Sunshine Baby streams on Netflix all over the world on January 24th.

The documentary shares the powerful story of Niren and Aditi’s daughter Aisha, who passed away from severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID), and the life lessons we can all take from her journey.

The 2019 Hindi film The Sky Is Pink was also based on her life and starred Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar.

Nilesh Maniyar is a well-known writer and director, whose portfolio of work includes Margarita with a Straw, Modern Love story (Mumbai) and Sky is Pink.

Niren, Aditi and the documentary’s director Nilesh Maniyal share the inspiration behind Black Sunshine Baby, their hopes for Aisha’s extraordinary legacy, and how this documentary aims to push audiences to address tough concepts like death and grief. They also share an important message for the Indian community to sign up for bone marrow registry.

To watch the full interview, please click here or on the image below:

The Chai With Manju interview explores the story behind the name ‘Black Sunshine Baby”, the tale of Aisha, who left an extraordinary legacy and a taught us all to live each moment with gratitude, and coping with death.