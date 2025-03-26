Argentina football team set for India visit in October

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– The Argentina national football team, led by Lionel Messi, will visit India in October 2025 for an international exhibition match, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) made the announcement on Wednesday.

This visit comes as part of Argentina’s global outreach efforts ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualification final matches.

AFA President Claudio Fabian Tapia hailed the initiative as a milestone in Argentina’s international growth. “A new milestone has been achieved for the expansion of our team, opening new opportunities in both India and Singapore. We look forward to consolidating our presence in multiple regions as we progress in 2025 and 2026,” Tapia said.

The association has been actively working on building its presence in India since 2021, recognizing the country’s passion for football. Leandro Petersen, AFA’s Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer, emphasized that the initiative aligns with their long-term strategy of expanding into key regions globally.

“This is a new step in AFA’s global expansion. Since 2021, we have identified key opportunities in India and have built a strong connection with the local football community. Our goal is to continue strengthening these relationships while bringing the best of Argentine football to fans,” Petersen stated.

Messi previously visited India in 2011 when Argentina played a World Cup qualifier against Venezuela in Kolkata. Argentina won that match 1-0 at Salt Lake Stadium.

Sandeep Batra, Head International Wealth and Premier Banking HSBC India, said, “As we join forces with one of the most revered teams in the world of football, we look forward to creating unforgettable experiences for fans and customers alike, and supporting the Argentine team in their journey towards the World Cup 2026.” (IANS)