Anthropic Appoints Irina Ghose as India Managing Director Ahead of Local Office Launch

NEW DELHI, India — U.S.-based AI safety and research company Anthropic has appointed Irina Ghose as Managing Director for its India operations as it prepares to open its first office in the country.

Ghose, who most recently served as Managing Director of Microsoft India, brings more than three decades of experience in scaling technology businesses and leading enterprise transformation across major industries.

“India has a real opportunity to shape how AI is built and deployed at scale,” Ghose said, noting that Indian organizations are increasingly moving beyond experimentation toward applied artificial intelligence, where trust, safety, and long-term impact are as important as innovation.

“Anthropic’s mission resonates with my belief that technology should empower people, expand access, and create lasting value across India’s diverse languages and communities,” she added.

During her tenure at Microsoft, Ghose led enterprise AI adoption across sectors including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and government. She oversaw high-impact teams, built ecosystem partnerships, and promoted future-ready capabilities across India’s technology landscape, with a consistent focus on driving business and societal impact through technology.

“Irina’s expertise in scaling technology businesses and driving enterprise transformation makes her the ideal leader as we expand,” said Chris Ciauri, Managing Director of International at Anthropic.

India is currently the second-largest global market for Claude.ai, one of Anthropic’s flagship products. Ciauri said Ghose’s leadership will be central as the company deepens its engagement across India’s public and private sectors.

“As we grow our teams and deepen engagement across India’s public and private sectors, Irina will ensure our approach is grounded in local insight and aligned with our mission,” he said.

Anthropic said its India team will work closely with policymakers and academic institutions, strengthen engagement with developers, and build partnerships with enterprises and organizations using AI to address local challenges.

According to the company’s fourth Economic Index, Indian users show a strong focus on technical applications, with nearly half of all Claude.ai usage in the country concentrated in computer and mathematical tasks. (Source: IANS)