An exclusive Cocktail mixer – Gin Cherry Sour

New Delhi– Yangdup Lama, the world’s leading mixologist, created India’s first alternative to Tonic Water for Gin lovers – a Gin Cherry Sour at Jimmy’s Cocktail Labs in collaboration with craft Gin brand Greater Than.

Bringing together two of India’s fastest-growing premium beverage brands from their respective categories the Jimmy’s Cherry Sour is best served over ice with Gin or straight up as a refreshing chilled beverage. Its flavour craftsmanship attests to India’s growing love for cocktails as well as a new homegrown ability to create world-class craft beverages that elevate the flavour innovation game to a whole new level.

Commenting on the new flavour, Yangdup Lama, Head of Product, Jimmy’s Cocktails, said, “Finding the right sour cherry was critical for this. We sampled many, finally zeroed in on a particular variety from Turkey which had the perfect balance of sweet and tart. When poured over ice or served chilled mixed with Greater Than Gin, the Cherry Sour delivers a perfect balance of sweet & sour with a lingering long finish of the ginger spice making it a well-rounded cocktail, perfect for all seasons.”

Anand Virmani, Co-founder and Distiller at Greater Than, commented on the collaboration, saying, “The team at Jimmy’s has been lighting up the beverage space, and we’ve been big admirers of how they’ve managed to add a new dimension to at-home-drinking.” We participated in the Gin Cherry Sour trials alongside the legendary Yangdup Lama and are thrilled that this Jimmy’s x Greater Than collaboration is finally ready to hit the shelves.” (IANS)