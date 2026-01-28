Amazon to Lay Off 16,000 Employees Worldwide in New Round of Cuts

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, India — Amazon said Wednesday it will lay off about 16,000 employees globally as part of what it described as additional organizational changes, marking the company’s second major round of job cuts in roughly three months.

Beth Galetti, senior vice president of People Experience and Technology at Amazon, said the reductions are part of an ongoing effort to streamline the organization.

“We’re making additional organizational changes across Amazon that will impact some of our teammates,” Galetti said in a blog post. “I recognize this is difficult news, which is why I’m sharing what’s happening and why.”

Galetti said the company has been working to simplify its structure by reducing layers, increasing ownership, and cutting bureaucracy. While many teams completed those changes in October, others finalized the process more recently, leading to the latest layoffs.

The reductions announced Wednesday will affect approximately 16,000 roles worldwide. Amazon said it is taking steps to support employees whose positions are eliminated.

Most U.S.-based employees impacted by the layoffs will be given 90 days to search for another role within the company. The timing will vary internationally based on local laws and requirements. Employees who are unable to find a new position or choose not to pursue one will receive transition support, including severance pay, outplacement services, and health insurance benefits where applicable.

Despite the cuts, Amazon said it will continue hiring and investing in strategic areas critical to its long-term growth.

“We’re still in the early stages of building every one of our businesses and there’s significant opportunity ahead,” Galetti said.

The latest announcement follows an earlier decision by the company to cut about 14,000 roles. Galetti sought to reassure employees that frequent large-scale layoffs are not the company’s intention.

“Some of you might ask if this is the beginning of a new rhythm — where we announce broad reductions every few months. That’s not our plan,” she said. “But every team will continue to evaluate ownership, speed, and capacity to invent for customers, and make adjustments as appropriate.”

Amazon has been reshaping its workforce as it adjusts costs and priorities while continuing to invest heavily in artificial intelligence and other growth areas. (Source: IANS)