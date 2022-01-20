Alia Bhatt-led playwear-for-children launches ‘Buy1Give1’ initiative

New Delhi– Ed-a-Mamma, a conscious clothing brand for children, kicks off 2021 by furthering its commitment towards enabling conscious clothing and giving back to the community. The Alia Bhatt-led playwear-for-children enterprise launched a Buy1Give1 initiative, which will provide basic clothing for underprivileged children, spreading the Joy of Giving.

For this initiative, every purchase made on the website will be matched with a garment donated by Ed-a-Mamma for a child in need. The brand has partnered with Goonj – a renowned NGO working across India that focuses on clothing as a basic, yet unaddressed need.

The brand caters to children in the age group of 2-14 years and is currently available on all major digital marketplaces. It encourages superior sustainable fashion in an affordable manner.

Alia Bhatt, Founder of Ed-a-Mamma, said, “With Ed-a-Mamma, I set out to create a world that nurtures in children, a love of nature. Knowing full well that they will look after what they love. The Buy1Get1 initiative will be used to gift garments to children in need and we hope to make kids understand the joy of sharing with people who are less fortunate.”

The brand’s very first offline pop-up at The White Crow at Jio World Drive in Mumbai is another venture to extend this initiative. This pop-up is a unique opportunity for customers to interact with the brand and it’s merchandise. Having already hosted a puppet show aimed at teaching kids about ecological balance, the pop-up promises to be an inviting and invigorating experience for kids and their parents! (IANS)