Alia Bhatt celebrates 3 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Mumbai- Who can forget Alia Bhatt’s powerful performance as Gangubai Kathiawadi? It has been three years since the Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial reached the cinema halls on February 25, 2022.

Celebrating the milestone, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories and dropped a couple of sketches of her iconic character from “Gangubai Kathiawadi”, along with the caption, “#3YearsOfGangubaiKathiawadi”.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is a cinematic adaptation of the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by S. Hussain Zaidi which tells the story of Gangubai Kathiawadi, a simple girl from Kathiawad who is forced into prostitution and later rises to become a madam and an influential figure in Bombay’s red-light area.

The film also stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa, Jim Sarbh, and Ajay Devgn in significant roles, along with others.

“Gangubai Kathiawadi” received various accolades, including Alia Bhatt bagging the ‘Best Actress’ at the 69th National Film Awards.

Up next, Alia Bhatt has once again joined forces with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his next, “Love And War”, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

As filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali turned 62 on February 24, Alia Bhatt, took to her Instagram and penned a special birthday post for the maker. She shared two pictures on social media. The first pic featured Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali posing together while a big chocolate cake was kept on the table. This was followed by a click of Vicky Kaushal cutting a cake for the success of his latest release, “Chhaava”.

Alia Bhatt also penned a note that read, “A quick break from night shoots to celebrate our director… happy birthday magician sir (and happy 3 to our Gangu too) and lastly, many many cheers and claps for @vickykaushal09 absolutely smashing the box office with chhaava!!! Chalo abhi party over … back to shoot.”