6 Old Traditional Markets in India

OLIVIA SARKAR

New Delhi– Indian markets are the best way to learn about the country’s rich culture. A typical ‘bazaar’ in India is defined by street vendors, overcrowded shopping alleys, delicious street food that can overwhelm our senses, and chaos. Many of these bazaars have been around for a long time.

Here are some historic shopping destinations that are still popular with locals:

Chor Bazaar, Mumbai: The market is well-known for selling used goods, as the name implies. According to legend, the violin of Queen Victoria once went missing and was later discovered in the Chor Bazaar (Thieves Market). This is the origin of the market’s name. The market is well-known for selling vintage items, Victorian furniture, automobile replacement parts, and so on.

Johari Bazaar, Jaipur: It is Jaipur’s largest jewellery market, located around the Hawa Mahal. It is well-known for its traditional Rajasthani jewellery. Exquisite jewellery made of gold, silver, emeralds, and diamonds can be purchased, as well as ‘Kundan jewellery’ created in a unique way. Historically, women from royal families purchased jewellery from this market.

Chandni Chowk, Delhi: Emperor Shah Jahan built Delhi’s heritage market, Chandni Chowk, in the 17th century. Princess Jahanara, his favourite daughter, designed it. From the Lahori Gate of the Red Fort to Fatehpuri Masjid, Chandni Chowk runs through the heart of the walled city.

It is the most crowded market, with shops selling everything: authentic food, fabrics, footwear, paper, brass, copper, jewellery, kitchen equipment, and home furnishings.

Mahidharpura Diamond Market, Surat: Surat is well-known for its diamond cutting and polishing industry. Millions of diamonds are traded on the street in this market. Surat’s diamond jewellery industry imports rough uncut diamonds and transforms them into the dazzling brilliance for which diamonds are adored all over the world.

Attar bazaar of Kannauj: Kannauj is known as the “Perfume City” because it is home to the country’s largest perfumery. It is well-known for producing ‘attar,’ a fragrant essential oil (often derived from roses), as well as sandalwood oil. These aromatic oils have powerful healing properties.

Sardar Market, Jodhpur: The Sardar Market, located next to the Nai Sadak, is famous for everything traditional Rajasthanis want in their homes: Bandhej sarees, mojris, handicrafts, and textiles. (IANS)