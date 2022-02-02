Vivek Oberoi: My relationship with success has evolved with time

Mumbai– Vivek Oberoi, who is completing his 20 years of journey as an actor in the film industry, says he has seen an equal amount of success and failure as a star and perhaps that is why his relationship with success has evolved with time.

Making his debut in 2002 with the film ‘Company’, Vivek became a household name. Since then, he tasted success with films such as ‘Saathiya’, ‘Yuva’, ‘Shootout at Lokhandwala’, ‘Rakta Charitra’ .

He also went through a rough patch in his acting career in between before making his comeback with the web series ‘Inside Edge’ in 2017.

In conversation with IANS, Vivek opens up on how he has learnt several things from the failure along with success.

Vivek said: ” I think my relationship with success has evolved with time because I have seen an equal amount of success and failure. Success for me is like a woman, initially you chase her and she becomes your girlfriend.

“You flirt with her and at times take her for granted and if you lose her you start missing the joy of success. Then you start working hard to achieve it again and then when the girlfriend becomes the mother of your child, you just develop a different level of bonding all over again.

“So yes, with time, with highs and lows the equation changes.”

Known for delivering some of the finest performances in films like ‘Kurbaan’, ‘Krrish 3’, ‘Vivegam’, ‘Lucifer’ -Vivek also emphasised the contribution of failure that also has shaped his mind.

“With time, I just realised that one should never be afraid of failure because what failure teaches you, success cannot. Failure taught me how to set expectations and what I might just lose when I fail. It also taught me to value things more, so yes, success and failure, both are equally important,” he shared.

The actor is currently shooting for the series ‘Dharavi Bank’ and also working on two more films, has advice for all the new talents who are dreaming to make it big in Bollywood. “I would like to tell everyone that do not feel vulnerable when you fail and do not let success go to your head. You see, after all the tough times I had, I am still here after 20 years, thriving and doing multiple projects; because bad time passes.”

“But yes, do not take success too seriously. You see, when you fail, there will be 20 people to give you free advice, and when you are successful, there will be 200 people around you. Just do not lose your focus on what you want to become, do not get distracted by the noise, then as an artist, you will find your voice,” Vivek said. (IANS)