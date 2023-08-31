UP woman critically injured in leopard attack

- Advertisement -

Bijnor– A 35-year-old woman, Jagiro Kaur, was attacked by a leopard in the Champatpur village of Bijnor’s Afjalgarh block in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Thursday.

The attack took place on Wednesday.

She has been admitted to a hospital in a critical condition.

SDFO Gyan Singh said, “We have put over 30 cages at different locations.

“We managed to cage two more leopards on Tuesday night from Mehsanpur village under the Rehar area and Beeruwala village under the Najibabad area.”

More details were awaited. (IANS)