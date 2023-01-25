TiE Boston’s Flagship TiECON East 2023 Set for April 27-28, Themed on “The Rise of the Intentional Entrepreneur”

- Advertisement -

Sunita Kanchinadam, State Street’s Global Head of Securities Lending, Financing & Collateral Transformation Technology, named TiECON East chair

BOSTON— TiE Boston announced today that TiECON East 2023, its much-awaited annual flagship event, will be hosted over 2 days this year on April 27-28, 2023 at the Westin Hotel in Waltham, MA. This is New England’s largest entrepreneurial conference bringing together business leaders, entrepreneurs, industry experts, corporate executives, academics and students alike.

TiECON East 2023 will host four keynote speakers, three tracks, 48 panelists and a special dedicated session for students and budding entrepreneurs. The three parallel tracks are going to have panel discussions on : (1) Healthcare & Life Sciences, (2) Manufacturing & Materials, (3) Innovation. In addition, a special and unique feature at TiECON East this time will be a Mentor Lounge and an Investor Lounge.

“TiECON East brings together a like-minded group focused on disruption, continuous advancement, and hyper-innovation, and this year, we want to highlight the purpose mindset of successful entrepreneurs,” said TiE Boston President Yash Shah. “This edition of TiECON East is going to be very significant, because for the first time we are adding a Mentor Lounge and an Investor Lounge to the event dedicated for startups to have access to VCs and successful serial entrepreneurs.”

Mr. Shah also announced that TiECON East 2023 will be chaired by Sunita Kanchinadam, Global Head of Securities Lending, Financing & Collateral Transformation Technology at Boston-based State Street.

The theme of this year’s conference is “The Rise of the Intentional Entrepreneur”, focused on the persona of the modern entrepreneur. With an increasingly broader set of priorities around people and planet, entrepreneurs are purposeful beyond the conventional profit-based opportunities. The objective of the conference is to not only bring rich content and networking opportunities, but also to expand attendees’ networks, tapping into the rich talent emerging from New England academia.

“We have planned the conference tracks and topics centered around the latest trends in healthcare, ESGs, Web3 and Meta. Hearing from the experts on the very fabric of the culture shifts in innovation, I am so excited to bring this huge networking opportunity for professionals from all sectors,” says TiECON East Chair Ms. Kanchinadam. “We are introducing new tracks focused on innovation and entrepreneurial opportunities in various industries such as ‘Media & Entertainment’ and the transformations happening in these sectors.”

Ms. Kanchinadam is currently a senior executive at State Street Bank, managing the technology organization supporting Global Markets business. Sunita worked in Goldman Sachs prior to it and has had overall 25+ years experience inclusive of financial domain experience in Barclays, Lehman Brothers and in the telecom sectors at Alcatel-Lucent. Sunita holds a Master of Science in Computer Science from Northeastern University as well as a Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Science.

TiE Boston will announce the speakers for TIECON East in the coming weeks. Past TiECON East speakers have included Sam King, CEO of Veracode; Aron Ain, CEO of Kronos; Gail Goodman of Constant Contact; Deepak Chopra; Craig Newmark of Craig’s List; Diane Greene of VMware and Chair of MIT, and Rohit Prasad, Chief Scientist of Alexa, Amazon.

The conference will take place at the Westin in Waltham, MA. Tickets are available at tieconeast.com

Founded in 1997, TiE Boston connects tomorrow’s founders with today’s entrepreneurs, executives and venture capitalists. Operating for 25 years now, TiE Boston’s unparalleled network of successful, serial entrepreneurs are deeply engaged and committed to giving back to the community by providing mentorship, tactical advice, and expertise to rising entrepreneurs through signature programs. TiE is the world’s largest not-for-profit network dedicated to helping startups grow. This ecosystem was established more than 30 years ago, rapidly expanding the TiE Network to 16,000 members across multiple countries and contributed to $250 billion in wealth creation.

For more information about TiE Boston, visit https://www.tieboston.org/