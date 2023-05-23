TiE Boston announces the 2023 Global Pitch Competition for Women Entrepreneurs

- Advertisement -

BOSTON — TiE Boston calls for applications to the 2023 Global Pitch Competition for women entrepreneurs. Shortlisted companies will undergo sessions essential for growing their ventures, and can participate in a slew of mentoring and networking initiatives throughout the year.

The First Place Winners will go on represent TiE Boston at the global finals in Singapore, in November 2023.

Yash Shah, TiE Boston President, said, “We are proud of the TiE Boston Women initiative, it encourages women entrepreneurs to deliver visible business outcomes and serves as a platform for several constructive discussions. I am delighted to announce that Sangeeta Moorjani is the 2023 TiE Boston Women Chair. Under Sangeeta’s leadership, the program is set to achieve greater impact.”

TiE Boston’s 2023 Chair of the Women’s Pitch Competition, Fidelity’s Executive Vice President, Sangeeta Moorjani said: ” Women entrepreneurs are entering exciting new areas of business. Participants of the pitch competition will gain access to a large network of successful entrepreneurs and corporate business leaders of TiE in a global context. TiE Boston is here to support budding women entrepreneurs through their journey and lay the foundation for their success.”

Sangeeta Moorjani is an accomplished leader in financial services and has a passion for helping people achieve financial wellness. She has a passion for leading, coaching and developing high performing teams. According to Sangeeta, the true testament of a leader is to help spark novel thinking and lead people to take action; and that is what inspired her to work with TiE Women as well.

The call for applications to the TiE Boston Women’s Pitch Competition is currently open and will close on June 15, 2023. It is open to all women founders in the New England area who have at least 33% ownership in the company that is registered on or after January 2016. For non-bio companies, commercially viable product/service with revenues is preferred.

As part of the competition, shortlisted companies will present their ideas to an expert jury panel that will select the chapter (regional) winner. The winning team will then become part of the global cohort which undergoes extensive mentoring and coaching by international mentors. These mentoring sessions cover many skills from pitching, presentation design, defining value proposition, fundraising, financial models and many other aspects of entrepreneurship.

As they move on to the TiE University Global Pitch Competition, the cohort then presents to an international jury and competes for cash and in-kind prizes of $100,000.

Important Dates for the TiE Boston University Pitch Competition

· Applications Close June 15, 2023

· Boston Chapter Final in August, 2023 (in-person)

· Singapore Global Final in November, 2023 (in-person)

To learn more about this competition and to learn how to apply, please visit https://www.tieboston.org/women .

If you are interested in getting involved or have any questions, reach out to the TiE Boston office at info@boston.tie.org.