The Russo Brothers are in talks with Farhan, Ritesh Sidhwani for a collab

Mumbai– Filmmaker-sibling duo ‘The Russo Brothers’ are currently in India for a promotional tour of their new movie ‘The Gray Man’ which stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Dhanush and Ana de Armas.

On Friday, the duo spoke with multi-hyphenate artiste Farhan Akhtar and his business partner Ritesh Sidhwani during a media event.

Anthony Russo, the one half of the sibling duo, revealed that they are in early talks with the Farhan and Ritesh owned Excel Entertainment.

Anthony told the media: “We love what the two gentlemen (Farhan and Ritesh) have been doing with content in India, they have a brilliant knack for telling disruptive stories. Although, such things take time to materialise but we are definitely talking with them with regards to developing something. At this moment, I can only say that its an exchange of ideas at this stage.”

Farhan and Ritesh partnered and laid the foundation of Excel Entertainment with the former’s directorial debut ‘Dil Chaahta Hai’. While Farhan being a child of veteran lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar had a natural affinity towards cinema, Ritesh, Farhan’s childhood friend belongs to a business family.

Together the two have delivered films such as ‘Don’, ‘Lakshya’, ‘Don 2’. The two, who were earlier known to cater to just urban stories, have now diversified into the hinterland with productions such as ‘Mirzapur’ and their multi-lingual blockbuster ‘K.G.F.’, the first part of which opened a new market with its pan-India release, resulting in an even more successful second part. (IANS)