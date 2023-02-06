The most unforgettable 65th Grammy Awards red carpet looks

- Advertisement -

BY N. LOTHUNGBENI HUMTSOE

New Delhi– The 65th Grammy Awards, held on Sunday in Los Angeles, were all about rebirth, new beginnings, and hope for the remainder of the year. Let’s take a look at the most unforgettable red carpet looks.

Cardi B

Cardi B gave us a truly electric queen moment, which her Grammy outfit designer Gaurav Gupta agrees with in his comment on Cardi B’s Instagram post.

Doja Cat

Doja Cat never fails to amaze her fans with her red carpet looks, after being adorned in 30,000 Swarovski crystals at the Schiaparelli Paris presentation. The rapper wore a Versace leather gown to the Grammy Awards.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift walked away with a Grammy for Best Music Video for “All Too Well: The Short Film” while dressed in a dark blue sequined gown.

Jennifer Lopez

Meet the Queen of Hollywood Jennifer Lopez at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards in a handmade Gucci gown with draping crystals.

Beyonce

Beyonce arrived on the Grammy red carpet wearing a handmade Gucci outfit. Gucci’s official Instagram page posted her photo with the comment: “She made history at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards with the record for most Grammy victories. During the evening’s event, she won Best Dance/Electronic Recording, Best Traditional R&B Performance, Best R&B Song, and Best Dance/Electronic Music Album and was nominated for Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best R&B Performance, and Best Song Written For Visual Media.” (IANS)