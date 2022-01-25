Teas to help you unwind after a long day

By N. LOTHUNGBENI HUMTSOE

New Delhi– Tea is one of the most popular beverages in the world. It is the second most consumed beverage after water. It offers a number of health benefits, but studies have shown that specific varieties of tea can increase your immunity and help you avoid chronic illness. It can also protect your cells from the effects of time, slowing down the ageing process and keeping your skin tight and radiant.

Tea offers a number of other advantages, including the ability to de-stress and relax you. Starting and ending your day with a cup of tea can prove to be very relaxing. Tea has a lot of health benefits and only a few ingredients to make it tasty. Antioxidants in tea are beneficial in the battle against inflammation. It’s even been found to help with blood vessel hardening prevention. Tea use on a regular basis can greatly lower the risk of stroke and heart disease.

Bala Sarda, Founder & CEO, VAHDAM India shares herbal teas you can add to your daily routine:

Chamomile Tea: Chamomile flowers have long been regarded for their golden abilities to induce sleep and encourage relaxation. Chamomile infusion is also recognised for its capacity to kill dangerous microorganisms, thereby helping enhance immunity. It functions as an anti-inflammatory defence and is quite good at slowing down the ageing process due to the presence of antioxidants. It can be created by boiling chamomile flowers in hot water and straining them together. Lavender flowers or mint leaves can also be added to the boiling water. This can also be sweetened with sugar or honey.

Rose Tea: The aroma of roses is enough to ease the mind and reduce stress. Rose petals can be used fresh or dried, and they should be soaked in water until dark. Take a sip before retiring to your bed. It has a calming effect on the mind, making falling asleep simpler.

Ginger Tea: Ginger is an ancient superfood that has long been utilised in healing potions and health elixirs. Ginger teas are high in antioxidants and have anti-inflammatory and immunity-boosting properties. This is created by steeping black or green tea with freshly grated ginger and straining it. It can be sweetened with whatever sweetener you like.

Holy Basil Tea: This ayurvedic herb is incredible. It not only boosts your immunity and fights infections, but it also aids in the healing of a variety of skin conditions. Green tea with basil leaves or just basil leaves can be boiled and filtered to make this.

Mint / Lemon Green Tea: Camellia sinensis is the plant that produces tea leaves. Green tea is one of the least processed varieties of tea and contains a lot of antioxidants and polyphenols that are good for you. The flavonols in green tea, particularly ‘catechins’, provide the majority of the antioxidants. Green tea leaves can be cooked with mint in hot water and then filtered to form a delicious beverage. It can be sweetened with fresh lemon juice or any other sweetener of your choice. (IANS)