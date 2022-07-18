Sushmita hits back at ‘intellectuals, acquaintances’ for tagging her as ‘gold digger’

Mumbai– Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen has hit back at those who called her a “gold digger” after her news of dating IPL founder Lalit Modi went viral.

Sushmita, who is currently vacationing with her daughters Renee and Alisah, took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself in an infinity pool. Her back is towards the camera, while a picturesque view of the sea and the sky can be seen.

Alongside the image, she wrote: “Perfectly centred in my being & my conscience… I love how nature merges all it’s creation to experience oneness… and just how divided we are, when we break that balance.”

“It’s heartbreaking to see just how miserable & unhappy the world around us is becoming…”

“The so called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies… the ignorant with their cheap & at times funny gossip The friends I never had & the acquaintances I’ve never met.”

“All sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character… monetising the ‘Gold Digger’ all the way!!! Ah these geniuses!!!”

Taking a dig at the “gold digger” comment, Sushmita said she prefers diamonds and buys them for herself.

“I dig deeper than Gold… and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds!! And yes I still buy them myself!! I love the all heart support my well wishers and loved ones continue to extend. Please know, your Sush is ABSOLUTELY fine.”

“Cause I’ve never lived on the transient borrowed light of approval & applause. I am the Sun .perfectly Centred in my being & my conscience!! I love you guys!!!” (IANS)