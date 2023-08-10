Slay it Bollywood style

- Advertisement -

By Olivia Sarkar

New Delhi– Bollywood and fashion are closely related, as films have an influence on mass culture. fashion has always given Bollwood characters a unique identity and more so now as actors choose to even play the part off screen at marketing events.

Bollywood has influenced various fashion trends, including ethnic, bold, bridal, and who can forget daily airport looks.

Alia Bhatt’s saree fervour in ‘Rocky and Rani Kii Pren Kahaani’

The chiffon saree trend has made a comeback, thanks to Alia Bhatt’s in Rocky and Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Her eye-catching drapes amid picturesque backgrounds have been created by Manish Malhotra. Most of them are paired with little makeup, a delicate bindi, and silver earrings.

Deepika Padukone’s bikini game is on point in ‘Pathaan’

From Zeenat Aman, Parveen Babi to Dimple Kapadia, the bikini has had quite an outing in the movies. In this decade, Deepika Padukone, has shown off a just how you can rock a bikini in one of the highest grossing films made Pathaan.

Shraddha Kapoor’s love for ethnic in ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’

Shraddha Kapoor has always had a notable affinity for ethnic attire. Go straight to her film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, she wears eye-catching traditional outfits with contemporary style.

Pooja Hedge won hearts in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’

Actress Pooja Hegde, who starred alongside Salman Khan in the recently released film “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,” won over admirers with her chic yet relaxed outfit. Pooja chose to wear ethnic throughout the entire film for a carefree, breezy summer image.

Disha Patani in ‘Ek Villain Returns’

Disha Patani

In terms of slaying a daring look, Disha Patani frequently sets the bar high. Her appearance in ‘Ek Villain Returns’, made heads turn. (IANS)