Servant held for murder in Gurugram

A servant was arrested for allegedly killing a 42-year-old man by slitting his throat with a knife after a brawl, police said on Sunday.

The accused was identified as Pawan alias Chotu (22), a native of Gonda in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

According to the police, deceased Satish Yadav, a resident of Sohna, was a farmer. He had a farmhouse in Jakhopur and had hired Pawan to look after the same around 12-14 days ago.

The incident occurred late at night on Saturday when Yadav was drinking at his farmhouse and the accused was serving him.

During this, a brawl broke out between the duo and in a fit of rage, Pawan killed Yadav by slitting his throat with a knife and fled the spot.

On Sunday morning, Yadav’s body was discovered by his family members. They alerted the police who took possession of the body and sent it for post-mortem.

Following a search, the police nabbed the accused servant on Sunday.

“The accused disclosed that Yadav was abusing him while drinking, so in a fit of rage, he killed him with a knife,” Jai Singh, SHO of Sohna Sadar police station, said.

Based on a complaint given by Sandeep Yadav, brother of the deceased, an FIR has been registered against the servant under section 302 (murder) of IPC at Sohna Sadar police station.

“The body has been handed over to kin after an autopsy. We are questioning him and will produce him in a city court soon, he said. (IANS)