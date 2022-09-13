Sanjay Khanna appointed CEO of American Express India

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– American Express Banking Corp (AEBC) on Monday announced the appointment of Sanjay Khanna as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Country Manager of AEBC Corp India.

Khanna heads the country executive team and is responsible for driving growth across the organisation’s consumer and commercial businesses.

In his new role, Khanna will also spearhead several strategic and business development initiatives for the company while steering smooth collaboration across its diverse businesses in India. His position will be key to advancing and strengthening the company’s strategic focus in India.

Speaking on the appointment, Rob McClean, Executive Vice President, International Card Services, American Express, said, “I am pleased to welcome Sanjay to this new role. With over 30 years of experience in the industry, Sanjay has exceptional credentials of delivering strong results coupled with a natural knack for leading from the front. We are confident that his commitment to excel in everything he does, his strong values and work ethics will further the brand’s leadership in the Indian market.” (IANS)