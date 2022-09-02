Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sushruthi Krishna join hands for responsible fashion

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Together, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Sushruthi Krishna work to promote ethical fashion among sellers of used clothing. Relove Saaki, a domestic D2C fashion brand, is a platform for fashion recycling technology to demonstrate its dedication to “Responsible Fashion.”

Actor and Co-Founder of Saaki, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, said, “I have inculcated many sustainable practices in my life and we wanted to translate that in a meaningful way to our customers at Saaki. With ReloveSaaki, we are encouraging a responsible way of shopping that will help build sustainable habits among our consumers.”

As per statistics, the fashion industry contributes to 10% of the world’s carbon emissions, and approximately nine billion clothes are left idle in the closets. Each garment resold can save six times its weight in CO2, thus, limiting the environmental impact of fashion.

The portal enables users to purchase and sell their previously owned Saaki clothing, hence extending the lifespan of a product.

Sushruthi Krishna, the Founder of Saaki, said, “At Saaki, we always look for ways to give back. We started with using sustainable packaging materials for our orders. With ReloveSaaki, we are taking another step towards being a responsible fashion brand. This initiative is an ideal example of how brands can continue to grow while having a limited impact on the environment through rethinking business practices and shifting focus on innovation. We are positive that our consumers will find this addition valuable.”

Positive about the association with Saaki, Prateek Gupta, the Founder of Relove, said, “Technology has the power to change the way we have structured business models in the past. The possibilities have been extended by building circular technologies that are user-friendly and we hope to change the way the world works.” (IANS)