Rajesh Khanna, Big B’s iconic film ‘Anand’ set for a remake

Mumbai–Filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s classic ‘Anand’, starring the then superstar Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan, is set for a remake helmed by Sameer Raj Sippy, grandson of the film’s original producer, N.C. Sippy, and Vikram Khakhar.

The director and cast of the film, which is in its scripting stage, are yet to be finalised.

Sharing his excitement on the development, producer Vikram Khakhar said in a statement: “Digging into our own classics, we will find invaluable gems rather than scouting for stories, internationally or regionally. Placing Anand in the post-Covid era, where we emphasise on the value of life, will enhance the story of Anand.”

The 1971 original featured Rajesh Khanna as a terminally ill cancer patient, Anand Sehgal, the onus of whose treatment is taken by Amitabh. However, destiny has its own plans as Anand’s cancer reaches its final stage and he passes away but not before touching the lives of many people whom he spent time with, including a total stranger Isa Bhai Suratwala played by the legendary Johnny Walker.

Producer Sameer Raj Sippy feels that such stories need to be told to the new generation, as they should be made aware of our cinematic heritage. He said: “Keeping in mind the sensibilities of the original film and the emotions attached, I felt the current generation needs to be retold many stories that are so relevant today and especially when there is a great appetite for good content.”

The details with regards to the film’s development and technical crew are under wraps. Produced by Sameer Raj Sippy and Vikram Khakhar, the film will soon go into production after finalising its cast. (IANS)