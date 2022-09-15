Practice mindfulness to live in the present moment

- Advertisement -

BY N. LOTHUNGBENI HUMTSOE

New Delhi– Going slow is not an option for millennials in our fast-paced environment. Multitasking has become a need for everyone, from working professionals and students to housewives and parents. However, in this “on the go” culture, individuals forget to live in the present moment. While rushing to do required duties, you may lose touch with the present moment, missing out on what you’re doing and how you’re feeling. This has resulted in increasing stress and worry. To avoid this, you might practise mindfulness to shift your focus to smaller events-and enjoy the little things in life.

Mindfulness is now being examined scientifically as it plays a key role to reduce stress and anxiety, improving attention and memory, and promoting self-regulation and empathy. It is known to improve one’s overall well-being – physical and mental. Although mindfulness is an easy practice, one needs a guide and ways to get started with it.

Various mindfulness and meditation apps available today can help provide guidance and offer some practices to become more mindful; one can simply download them. Here are some apps that can help you go on your mindfulness journey!

Evolve

A meditation & sleep app geared towards your personal growth & happiness, Evolve has a refreshing approach and joyful mindfulness techniques. Its programs help practice daily meditation & mindfulness, sleep better, manage stress, reduce anger, build relationships, increase productivity & improve focus. It also has curated content on effective methods to manage emotions oneself.

The app is available on both Android and IOS.

RoundGlass Living App

An integrated ‘Wholistic’ Wellbeing solution aims to care for your mental, physical, and emotional wellbeing. The app helps users meet their day-to-day wellbeing needs such as work-life balance, better sleep, parenting skills, healthy recipes, managing grief and making end-of-life decisions. It offers authentic evidence-backed content – articles, recipes, playlists, classes, courses, and videos – curated by the world’s best teachers who guide you on your wellbeing journey. Users can also attend live events with leading wellbeing experts from around the globe. Users can also attend more than 250 active meditation classes on the app.

The app offers multiple wellbeing pathways to choose from – meditation and mindfulness, yoga, music and cooking. Users can create their profiles, receive personalized recommendations, and watch themselves grow into better selves.

The app is available on both Android and IOS.

Let’s Meditate: Sleep & Guided Meditation

A very straightforward approach to guided meditation; no clutter, distraction, or ads. One can just choose a track and hit play. It’s as simple as it can get. It offers a curated list of guided meditation tracks catering to various topics such as anxiety, body scan, healing, and sleep.

The app is available on both Android and IOS.

Insight Timer

A free app with more than 100k guided meditations led by the best teachers from India and the world. It helps with sleep, anxiety, and stress. From Sadhguru to Paz to Davidji, the app has featured events on multiple topics and even a 30-day affirmation challenge.

The app is available on both Android and IOS.

Serenity

Serenity allows users to learn several meditation and mindfulness techniques that help them to stay calm and relaxed. It provides personalized daily meditation, life coaching, nature sounds, stories, and music based on the selected mood. The app also provides sleep guides- a selection of guided meditations designed to help users sleep using relaxation techniques, peaceful tracks and tranquil sounds. Some features include stress relief, quick meditations, and daily meditations.

The app is available on both Android and IOS.

In this new age, millennials have found apps for their day-to-day needs and digitized their necessities. Similarly, to lessen the load of daily stresses, one can explore mindfulness through apps as well. With an abundance of options available on the aforementioned, it has become much easier to achieve a holistically balanced life. One can incorporate mindfulness techniques along with other meditative practices, into their daily routine. As technology evolves every day, different needs of various people can be catered to on such apps. It’s time for you to download the best-suited digital buddy and begin your mindfulness journey today! (IANS)