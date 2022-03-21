PM inspects 29 antiquities repatriated to India from Australia

New Delhi– Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inspected 29 antiquities which have been repatriated to India from Australia.

Sources said that the antiquities range in six broad categories as per themes – Shiva and his disciples, Worshipping Shakti, Lord Vishnu and his forms, Jain tradition, Portraits and decorative objects.

These antiquities come from different time periods, with earliest dating to 9-10 century CE. These are primarily sculptures and paintings executed in a variety of materials – sandstone, marble, bronze, brass, paper.

Representing a large geographical region in India, antiquities are from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and West Bengal.

“In a historic move, 29 antiquities have been repatriated to India by Australia. Prime Minister Modi inspected these antiquities which returned from Australia today,” sources said. (IANS)