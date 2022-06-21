Pankaj Tripathi: My journey in acting is of a ‘Sherdil’

DURGA CHAKRAVARTY

New Delhi– It has been an “unusual” journey for acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi, who came from a village in Gopalganj District in Bihar and today is considered to be one of Hindi cinema’s finest artiste.

The 45-year-old actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga’, a dark humour-laced satire inspired by true events.

Asked if he resonates with the title of a ‘Sherdil’, which in english loosely translates to being fearless colloquially, Pankaj in a conversation with IANS said: “I don’t know if I am Sherdil or not. But my journey (in acting) has been of a ‘Sherdil’.

“A boy coming from an interior part of India and think of becoming an actor. And he goes to become one. This is an unusual journey.”

The Reliance Entertainment film gives a peek into the adverse effects of urbanisation, man-animal conflicts and poverty leading to a bizarre practice in a village on the edge of a protected forest.

Talking about the plotline of the film and cons of urbanisation, the actor said: “That is a constraint. Urbanisation will happen with the growth of population the infrastructure will grow, roads etc will be made. Development will take place and if development takes place somewhere the nature We just have to take care that there is a balance”

“It is about balance and the story of Sherdil is the same too.. The film questions whether man, animal and nature live in sync together? ”

Pankaj made his acting debuted in 2004 with a minor role in ‘Run’ and ‘Omkara’. His breakthrough came in the year 2012 with his antagonistic role in the ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ franchise.

He has received appreciation for his work in films such as ‘Fukrey’, ‘Masaan’, ‘Nil Battey Sannata’, Bareilly Ki Barfi’, ‘Newton’, ‘Stree’, ‘Ludo’ and ‘Mimi. Pankaj also established himself in the web world with series such as ‘Mirzapur’, ‘Criminal Justice’, ‘Yours Truly’ and ‘Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors’.

Touted as one of India’s finest actors, Pankaj keeps no expectations from his films.

“I keep no expectations from any film that I do. I put in act and I get paid for my efforts. After that I leave it on the audience’s hands. I do my world with full honesty. I don’t think much about what will happen and what will not,” he concluded. (IANS)