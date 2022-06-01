Nilu Kohli opens up on why her show ‘Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar’ is going off air

- Advertisement -

Mumbai–Actress Nilu Kohli, who is currently seen essaying the role of Anjali Mathur in TV show ‘Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar’, reveals being shocked on the news about her show going off air.

The show, which was launched on March 7, will wind up on June 24.

She says: “I became part of the show because I loved the concept of the show. But after the show aired, with time after almost 30 episodes, we lost the originality. And then it became overall a kitchen drama. I was really taken back and shocked initially but one has to come across the reality and move on. As an artiste it is my duty to give it my best shot and I did.”

Nilu Kohli has been a part of the entertainment industry for many years now. She has acted in many TV shows like ‘Naamkarann’, ‘Mere Angne Mein’, ‘Maddam Sir’, ‘Choti Sardarni’ among others.

The actress says she will miss her reel family. “I enjoy acting in stories which are aired to bring new sunshine in our society. And educate viewers for a good reason. I recently essayed the mother of three daughters out of which the eldest one has a dark complexion and the story is about her struggle,” she shares about the show.

And adds: “But at the end of the day the fate of the show is decided by a team and that’s beyond me but I will miss shooting with my reel family as we became very close. I’m going to miss our off screen fun on set like enjoying meals together. We shared a strong bond. And the production house was really great to work with.’

Nilu also acted in many Bollywood films like ‘Hindi Medium’, ‘Housefull 2’, and ‘Patiala House’. (IANS)