Negroni week: Homebound slightly earlier than usual

- Advertisement -

BY N. LOTHUNGBENI HUMTSOE

New Delhi– As the legend goes, Negroni was conceived in the heart of Italy as a replacement for the Americano – a classic cocktail with Sweet Vermouth, Red Italian Bitters, topped with Soda Water and garnished with a lemon peel. However, when the Soda Water was exchanged for Gin and the Lemon Peel for an Orange, we get the Negroni.

A classic like the Negroni is surely an acquired taste owing to the cocktail’s distinctive bitter palate and is typically had during the “Aperitivo Hour”, a ritual in Italy that honours the onset of the night and is consumed as a pre-meal drink to evoke an appetite. Paired with light canapes, there are many variations of a classic Negroni. However, one of the most popular ones is Old Pal, where the gin is substituted for Rye or Whiskey.

With Negroni week on the horizon, Bombay Sapphire and Martini bring you the perfect opportunity to be homebound slightly earlier than usual, in the coming week. Picture being perched amongst your favourite nook, unwinding with a glass that boasts of the bittersweet characteristics of Gin and Vermouth.

Whether you’re a purist who appreciates the classics, or someone who inclines a bit towards the experimental side and swaps the “Old Pal” rye with a decadent double-aged scotch whiskey, IANSlife has a recipe for each of you!

Classic Negroni

Invented at Caffe Casoni in Florence, Italy in 1919. Legend tells that Count Camillo Negroni asked his friend, bartender Forsco Scarselli, to strengthen his Favourite cocktail – the Americano – by replacing the soda water with gin. So a classic was born.

INGREDIENTS

. 30ml Martini Rosso

. 30ml Martini Fiero

. 30ml Bombay Sapphire

METHOD

. Combine liquid ingredients in a rocks glass, add ice, and stir.

. Garnish with expressed orange peel.

Old Mate

. Twisted Classic Old Mate

. A Scottish take on Old Pal typically made with Rye, obviously swaps out for a delicious double-aged Dewar’s 12 blended scotch whisky.

INGREDIENTS

. 45ml Dewar’s 12

. 30ml Martini Extra Dry

. 30ml Martini Fiero

. Orange twist for garnish

METHOD

. Combine ingredients in a rocks glass, add ice and stir. Garnish with an Orange twist.

Rosita

Twisted Classic Rosita

. Although Mexico and Italy are thousands of kilometers from each other it is a wonder that Italian bitters and vermouth really compliment so many flavors that tequila can present. In this riff on a Negroni, we use Martini Fiero as it doesn’t have quite the dry bitter punch that Campari has so it lets the tequila and vermouth shine in harmony.

INGREDIENTS

. 45ml Patron Reposado

. 15ml Martini Rosso

. 15ml Martini Extra Dry

. 15ml Martini Fiero

. 10ml Crme de Cacao

. 1 Dash Angostura bitters

. Orange twist for garnish

METHOD

. Combine ingredients in a rocks glass, add ice, and stir. Garnish with an Orange twist

Negroni Sour

Maybe a rich dark and bitter cocktail isn’t your ideal match but you want to try new things. Try this; a little lemon juice and (optional) egg white really tones down the bitterness and brings out the floral flavors of the gin and vermouth.

INGREDIENTS

. 30ml Bombay Sapphire

. 30ml Martini Rosso

. 30ml Martini Fiero

. 15ml Lemon Juice

. 15ml Orange Juice

. 1 Egg white (optional)

. Lemon twist as garnish

METHOD

. Combine ingredients in a shaker, add ice, and shake hard.

. Strain into a large coupe. Garnish with a Lemon twist.