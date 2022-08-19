Nandita Das film starring Kapil Sharma to premiere at Toronto fest

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– The Nandita Das-directed film, ‘Zwigato’, will have its world premiere at the 47th edition of the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), which is being held from September 8 to September 18 in the largest Canadian city.

The film has been written and directed by Nandita Das, and stars comedian Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami. It will premiere in the ‘Contemporary World Cinema’ section at the festival.

Commenting on the occasion, Director Nandita Das said, “‘Zwigato’ is finally ready. A story about new urban India that is not just about the gig economy, but also about everything that we normalise around us.”

The film features Kapil Sharma, who is a new food delivery rider, exploring the world of gig economy. Shahana Goswani plays his wife, a homemaker, who to support his income, starts to work for the very first time. Set in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, it captures what an ‘ordinary’ family faces in the post-pandemic world.

The film has been jointly produced by Sameer Nair’s Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives.

Talking about the collaboration, the filmmaker said, “I found the perfect producing partner in Sameer Nair to tell this simple yet complex slice-of-life film.”

“I am thrilled that it will premiere soon at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). This means a lot to me personally as I have debuted there both as an actor and director, with ‘Fire and Firaaq’, respectively.” (IANS)