MoU inked to explore biotechnological interventions in Ayush sector

New Delhi– A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Ministry of Ayush and Department of Biotechnology (DBT) on Wednesday to bring out the expertise under one platform towards evidence based biotechnological interventions in Ayush sector.

The inter-ministerial cooperation between Ministry of Ayush and DBT is expected to generate knowledge and new means of intervention strategies for difficult to treat diseases, said Dr. Rajesh S Gokhale, Secretary, DBT.

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, said that the MoU between Ministry of Ayush and DBT is expected to pave way for coordinated researches in Ayush sector and the huge untapped potential of Ayush health care system may be utilized for the community benefit.

“Biotechnological R&D and Ayush interventions will improve quality of life as well as life span (Vayahsthaapana Rasayana) and bring down the associated morbidity pertaining to chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease, osteoarthritis, cachexia, pain management and infectious diseases for example Tuberculosis,” said the ministry in a statement.

Emphasis would be given to mechanistic studies of Ayurveda Therapeutics using animal models of disease and other advanced analytical methods along with data analytical tools, said the ministry, adding that this joint R&D effort ranging from fundamental science to validation and thereafter product development, will significantly help in the growth of the Indian contributions to this important sector, not only nationally but internationally as well. (IANS)