Manushi Chhillar bags beauty endorsement

New Delhi– Former Miss World, Manushi Chhillar recently made her foray into Bollywood opposite actor Akshay Kumar in Samrat Prithviraj.

The aspiring actress has another feather to her cap as she’s named the new face of Estee Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair Serum. “I am a long-standing admirer of the Estee Lauder brand, and especially their Advanced Night Repair serum. Being the face of this iconic product feels wonderful,” said Manushi,”I was introduced to the Advanced Night Repair a few years ago and I would definitely call it a skin care must have.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Manushi to the Estee Lauder India family as the new face of Advanced Night Repair,” said Rohan Vaziralli, General Manager, Estee Lauder Companies India. “In addition to her passion for all things beauty, we were drawn to Manushi’s values and dedication to helping others. She reflects our brand’s commitment to women’s advancement and know she will deeply connect with our consumers across India.”

The campaign will highlight Manushi’s passion for skincare and highlight Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronised Multi-Recovery Complex, which combines the power of seven serums into one to hydrate, smooth fine lines, even out skin tone, strengthen and firm skin, impart radiance, and contain antioxidants.

The campaign, which launches this month and will be promoted on digital and social media platforms throughout India, is her first collaboration with a cosmetics company. (IANS)