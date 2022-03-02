Man murders girlfriend over suspicion of cheating

The accused, identified as Shivam Chauhan, 28, a resident of Ghaziabad, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Mitrauli, Uttar Pradesh, DCP, Southwest, Gaurav Sharma said.

He said that a PCR call regarding a dead body of a woman lying in a hotel room was received on Sunday, and that the man, who came with her, was missing.

Police reached the spot, registered a case and launched investigations.

The man was identified and it was found that he was in a relationship with the woman for the last four years and they both came to the hotel on February 25, but he fled from there on Sunday forenoon.

He was deemed the prime suspect and raids were conducted at some locations to apprehend him. The police also got his mobile number but it was found switched off.

“However, with the help of technical surveillance and call detail records, the location of the suspected man was zeroed in and he was apprehended near Mitrauli, UP,” the DCP said.

During interrogation, the accused confessed his crime and disclosed that he was in a relationship with the woman for the last 4 years but for the past few days, she was deceiving him as she was in a relationship with some other person.

“On February 26 when they were in the hotel room, the other man was calling her incessantly. After this, the accused had a heated argument with his girlfriend and during that fight, he banged her head on the floor due to which she fell unconscious and later died,” the DCP said. (IANS)