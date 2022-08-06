‘Last Six Hours’ keeps you hooked

Film : ‘Last Six Hours‘, Duration: 110 minutes, Releasing in theatres

Director: Sunish Kumar

Cast: Bharath, Anoop Khalid, Viviya Santh, Adil Ibrahim , Anu Mohan and others

IANS Rating: 3.5 stars

Director Sunish Kumar’s ‘Last Six Hours’ is a reasonably well made thriller that seems to be heavily influenced by director Fede Alvarez’s superhit film, ‘Don’t Breathe’.

While the Hollywood film, ‘Don’t Breathe’, was more about a burglary and the shocking developments that happen soon after a break in, ‘Last Six Hours’ is a proper revenge thriller in which criminals are lured in by a man seething with anger.

The film begins with a young girl, sincerely doing her homework all by herself. A few minutes later, the power goes off and the child is left with no option but to fiddle with her mobile phone while waiting for the power to come back on.

As she waits in the dark, she hears something that makes her tremble. She hears the voices of four men, who have broken into the house, thinking there’s nobody inside.

She cautiously steps out of her room on the first floor to check and realises that her worst fears have come true.

She attempts to videograph the intruders silently through her phone but ends up getting discovered. She rushes back to her room and locks herself in and tries sending the video to her brother.

The burglars, who are taken by surprise by her presence, rush up the stairs… What happens then lays the foundation for the plot of the story.

Director Sunish seems to have made a genuinely good thriller that demands your attention from start to finish. Be it casting or narration, he seems to have made all the right decisions.

Bharat as the visually challenged Shaun is just brilliant in the film. The man, who impressed in films like ‘Veyil’ and ‘Seval’, comes up with yet another power-packed performance in this one.

Viviya Santh, who plays Rachel, a key character in the film, does complete justice to the role. It is almost a flawless performance from her. The role is instrumental in effecting a major twist in the tale and Viviya handles it with elegance and absolute ease.

All three men who play burglars — Anoop Khalid, who plays Luke, Adil Ibrahim, who plays Rahul, and Anu Mohan who plays Shameer, deliver what is expected of them.

On the technical front, the editor of the film, Praveen Prabhakar, does a handsome job. Thanks to his tight editing, the story is gripping and the film keeps you on the edge of your seats for a significant amount of time.

Sinu Sidharth’s visuals are neat. The cinematographer’s choice of lights to keep the audience informed about what is happening inside a dark locked room, where a dangerous game of hide and seek is being played between the hunter and the hunted is interesting and deserves full marks.

Kailas Menon’s background score is just apt for this thriller. His music accentuates the mood and adds to the thrill the film provides.

On the whole, ‘Last Six Hours’ might not be as brilliant as ‘Don’t Breathe’ but it definitely is thrilling and makes you hold your breath in fear and anticipation!