BY N. LOTHUNGBENI HUMTSOE

New Delhi– For centuries, Ayurveda medical science has been a trusted weapon for maintaining our physical and internal health. People rely on ayurvedic products to protect their skin from the elements, particularly climate change, which causes the skin to lose its radiance.

However, among the plethora of products on the market, one must be careful to select the right products for their skin, as opting for all-natural products that adhere to the age-old Ayurvedic traditions is essential.

Kunkumadi taila (also known as Kumkumadi in the market) is a must-have face serum oil derived from ayurvedic relics that people should incorporate into their daily skincare ritual.

“Ayurveda considered this facial oil to be a “miracle elixir” with luminescent properties that, when applied regularly, make skin glow like a full moon. This facial oil rejuvenates and renews skin cells, brightens the skin, and gives us a more youthful appearance. However, there is considerable confusion in the market regarding Kunkumadi and Kumkumadi taila,” says Dr. Sanchit Sharma, Founder and MD of Ayouthveda, who compares the two to determine the authenticity of this ayurvedic beauty oil for skin health.

Kunkumadi vs. Kumkumadi- the battle of authenticity

Kunkumadi (the actual name): According to the classically mentioned ancient ayurvedic textbooks, the original name for this oil (not Kumkumadi) is Kunkumadi. Evidence for such claims can be found in ancient books such as ‘Yogaratanakar,’ ‘Ksudrarogadhikara’ (page 740), and the Ayurvedic Pharmacopoeia of India (API), an authorized book that describes manufacturing standards. These ancient texts depict the authentic kunkumadi formula. To create formulations, authentic ayurvedic companies strictly adhere to the Ayurvedic Pharmacopeia.

Kunkumadi has an original formulation/composition: The natural Kunkumadi taila is prepared in accordance with an ancient text, using more than 20 herbs to provide a full moon glow. It contains the finest Kashmiri saffron (kumkum in Hindi) and twenty other glow-boosting herbs such as Lotus, Manjistha, Sandalwood, Lodhra, Ushir, and others. Furthermore, Kunkumadi taila is curated through a traditional manufacturing process, handcrafted in small batches, and processed in authentic ‘Murchit til tail’ to maintain its quality. For centuries, ‘Renowned Vaidyas’ have recommended this miraculous oil to enhance the beauty of queens and kings. From the name to the process, it works incredibly well on the skin when properly prepared.

On the contrary, the Kumkumadi taila that has flooded the market does not contain all of the herbs mentioned in the ancient formula. It only contains or highlights herbs like saffron and is processed according to industry standards. Most brands also mislead consumers by not disclosing the entire composition of the package, making it difficult for consumers to choose the best option for them. As a result, the formulation of Kumkumadi taila differs significantly from the natural Kunkumadi taila.

“When people buy genuine Kunkumadi taila while keeping the aforementioned factors in mind, it works wonders for their skin. Kunkumadi taila is the one-stop solution for dull and damaged skin, as well as maintaining overall skin health, by replenishing skin texture, preventing signs of ageing, and reducing blemishes,” concludes Dr. Sanchit Sharma. (IANS)