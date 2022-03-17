Juju Productions Releases Anuradha Palakurthi Juju’s “Biraj Mein Jhoom” Holi Song

BOSTON & MUMBAI–Award-wining Indian American singer Anuradha Palakurthi “Juju” on Tuesday released her latest “Biraj Mein Jhoom” Holi song that saw 1.5 million views within two days of release and earned hundreds of thousands of viewer interactions.

The video song was produced by Boston-based Juju Productions in collaboration with Salim and Sulaiman Merchant, who are among India’s most respected composers, having recorded in more than 100 films.

Anuradha Palakurthi Juju said “the release Biraj Mein Jhoom is very timely and even more pertinent in today’s world when mankind is waging a winning battle against skin-color based discrimination. The splash of colors in the festival reminds us to judge people by actions and not looks. Requesting the Salim-Sulaiman brothers to compose was the obvious choice. We wanted a Brij-Bhasha vibe. The Merchant brothers’ commitment to Indian folk music is exemplified by their non-profit Zariya – which provides opportunities to untold folk musicians from across India.”

Said Salim Merchant “From childhood, my memories of Holi carry me to Mathura & Radha-Krishna. We decided to narrate this song from Radha’s viewpoint. The words had to be earthy and naughty – Shraddha Pandit’s word were apt. The tune had to be Brij-folk-based and lilting. Juju’s delivery was technically and melodically brilliant. When teams work together as well as we did, success usually follows”

“We’re truly amazed by appreciation received within days of the release of the song,” said Juju Productions CEO Prashanth Palakurthi. “The quality of production, collaboration across two continents, and optimum use of latest technologies have become our hallmark, and we really appreciate our growing fan club and music lovers. Special appreciation to Bappa Lahiri for his leadership in personally trying times. Salim-Sulaiman brothers make music that touches the soul – and this song is no different”

Said Bappa Lahiri, the producer of the video, “Rashami Desai looks stunning and brings the nuance of Mathura revelry to the song. She represents Radha’s grace, playfulness, and elegance in this video. Thanks to our cast and crew of 75 that delivered an exceptional product within days of concept creation”

Holi, the most colorful festival of India, has a special relationship with the historical region of BIRAJ, centered around modern-day Mathura. The festival is documented in the great Indian epic of Mahabharat which narrates Lord Krishna’s ardent revelry – trying to woo the love of his life, Radha. Some other parts of India celebrate it with a different Cupid story. All over India, the celebration can be summarized in “Love is in the air”.

