J’khand: Elephant attacks claim 10 lives in 3 days

- Advertisement -

Ranchi– At least 10 people have lost their lives to elephant attacks in Jharkhand in the last three days as another incident of attack by a jumbo was reported from a village in Ranchi district.

An elephant that strayed off its herd on Tuesday morning entered Boreya village and trampled a 55-year-old farmer, identified as Sukhbir Kido, to death.

When the villagers chased the elephant away, it reached a nearby village, Garhgaon, and crushed three individuals — Punai Oraon, Govinda Oraon and Rakhwa Devi to death.

Another villager suffered critical injuries in the attack and has been admitted to RIMS, Ranchi for treatment.

Sources said that the elephant was seen wandering in Garhgaon, and the Forest Department has rushed a team to Boreya.

Efforts are being made to drive the elephant back to the forest.

The administration has appealed to the villagers to stay indoors. (IANS)