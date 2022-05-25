Indian designs on the Cannes red carpet

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– At the 75th Cannes Film Festival 2022, Indian designer Gaurav Gupta’s custom creations were worn by both international and Indian celebrities.

Global icon Aishwarya Rai, Italian actor Catrinel Marlon, Television Host Liza Koshy, lead actor of the upcoming film ‘Boy From Heaven’ Mehdi Dehbi and veteran Indian actor Kamal Hassan all made an appearance in Gaurav Gupta Couture.

Gupta has recently been on the ‘best dressed’ lists across the globe for his recent placement at the Oscars on Megan Thee Stallion. He has also dressed new-age rapper Cardi-B, Emmy award winner Jennifer Hudson, Netflix star Chrishell Stause and more. Currently the brand is on the verge of global expansion in full strength.

Catrinel Marlon

Italian Actor and Model Catrinel Marlon wore a custom Gaurav Gupta Couture Gown at the Cannes Film Festival 2022

From a conversation with Marlon’s stylist Mike Adler to developing the bespoke couture gown-Gaurav’s PR firm in L.A Maison Bose owned by Hemasree Bose, an Indian origin entrepreneur, synthesised the creative collaboration.

The gown was almost architected on Catrinel; pure-artistic couture. The colour captures the iridescence of the Abalone. And the shell is engineered with Gaurav’s indigenous sculpting technique; a fluid sculpture constructed to move with an anatomical form rhythmically. The gown features a dramatic leg-baring slit overlaid with a multilayered bustle. It is generously adorned with precious glass beads that are intricately hand-embroidered all over. The gown took over 1100 man-hours to make.

Liza Koshy

American Actress, YouTube Comedian and Television Host Liza Koshy with over 13.2 million subscribers and over 1.4 billion views choose this white Gupta creation at the Cannes Film Festival 2022.

She wears an iconic sculpture dress from the designer’s couture Archives. A three-dimensional wearable art piece in our indigenous craft.

Mehdi Dehbi

The Lead actor of the upcoming film ‘Boy from Heaven’, Mehdi Dehbi, known for the title role in Netflix series; Messiah, at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 wore this Gupta futuristic classic velvet Tuxedo dripping in dark iridescent glass beads with angular cut pocket flaps and a velvet shawl for his film premier.

The Belgian actor wore an exclusive look from the Gaurav Gupta Man collection. The stylists, Zadrian and Sarah, paired the Stellar Tuxedo with a white waist corset and shirt.

Kamal Hassan wearing Gaurav Gupta

The Veteran Indian actor, director, and producer; Kamal Hassan wore an exclusive Gaurav Gupta Man look for the NFT launch of his film ‘Vikram’ among the global film fraternity. He exuded understated glamour; in the classic tuxedo engineered in black velvet with a metallic three-dimensional drape sculpted on the lapel. (IANS)