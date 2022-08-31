Gunfight breaks out at J&K’s Sopore

- Advertisement -

Srinagar– An encounter started between terrorists and security forces at Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday, police said.

“Encounter has started at Bomai area of Sopore. Security forces are on the job,” police said.

The firefight started after a joint team of security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area. As they cordoned it off, the hiding terrorists started firing, drawing retaliation by the security forces.

On Tuesday three LeT terrorists were killed in an encounter at Nagbal area in Shopian district. (IANS)